How we test smartwatches

It isn't easy for a smartwatch to earn Best Buy status. We’ll only a recommend a smartwatch if it offers real benefits above and beyond simply using your smartphone. Because if a smartwatch is impossible to pair with your phone and difficult to use, lacks features such as the ability to reply to emails or texts, and has a battery that can’t last a whole day, then there’s no point in wearing it.

Smartwatches from all the big brands, including Apple, Garmin, Pebble and Samsung, go through a raft of tests both in and out of our lab. The very best smartwatches will have brilliantly clear and reactive screens, plenty of functions, and plenty of apps to choose from. They will have plenty of juice in the battery from one charge, and be able to accurately track your activity, too.

We test every smartwatch in a range of different scenarios to find out how they perform – from day-to-day use, and both in and out of the lab. We put them through several rounds of testing, too, so you can be sure our independent reviews are accurate and will reliably answer your key questions, including:

How well does the smartwatch receive and display notifications?

How customisable is it?

Will the battery last the whole day?

Is it well built and durable?

Will it accurately track my fitness?

Should I buy it?

To find out which models ace our tough tests, head over to our Best Buy smartwatches. Or read on to find out more about how our tests separate the smartwatches that will make your life easier from the ones that won’t.