Which Samsung Galaxy tablet should I buy?
By Callum Tennent
When it comes to tablets, Samsung may just be the biggest name in the game, eclipsing even Apple these days. It's certainly the busiest tablet brand, pumping out an enormous number of tablets every year. Choosing one can be a little overwhelming.
If you're interested in picking up a Samsung Galaxy tablet, there's a number to choose from in each size category and budget range. Here, we explain the differences between various models of Samsung tablet, so you know which one will suit you best.
To find out how Samsung Galaxy tablets score against the best models on the market click the link to see all Which? Best Buy tablets.
Which Samsung Galaxy tablet is best for you?
There is a wide choice of Samsung tablets, and the quality can vary. While some are Best Buys, you wouldn't want to end up with a dud. We've created the table below to show you which Samsung models are best across four different criteria: budget, compact, big screen and 2-in-1.
We give our expert verdict along with lab test scores for all of the Samsung models in the table below. If you'd rather simply see every tablet we have on test then click the link to visit our tablet reviews homepage.
|Which Samsung tablet should I buy?
|Tablet
|Click for full review
|Performance
|Screen quality
|Score
|
Budget
|68%
|
A capable, cheap option, this may not be the best tablet Samsung has ever produced, but it makes for excellent value.
|
Compact
|86%
|
Not only the best Samsung Galaxy tablet on the market but one of the very best tablets we've ever reviewed at Which? A must-consider for anyone looking to buy.
|
2-in-1
|79%
|
This brilliant Samsung tablet has one of the best screens on the market. It also boasts a truly fast processor, helping it to compete with laptops if you need to get some work done.
Should I buy a Samsung tablet?
What we think: Samsung is a household name in electronics. It's a serious contender to Apple's crown as the most successful tablet manufacturer in the world. It's released more than 35 unique models over the last six years and provided annual updates to a great number of them - Samsung shows no signs of slowing down its output any time soon.
The vast majority of Samsung tablets run Google's Android operating system, although it's also recently moved into the Windows 10 market too. Be sure to double-check what OS the tablet you're looking to buy runs on before you make a purchase to avoid disappointment.
Samsung tablets often come in multiple sizes (such as eight-inch or ten-inch), with storage capacity variants (such as 16GB, 32GB or 64GB). Some even have the choice between wi-fi only and 4G capability, so you have even more options. While very convenient, more storage and 4G functionality will cost you extra.
Take a look at every Samsung tablet currently on test on our dedicated Samsung tablets brand page.