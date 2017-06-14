Which Samsung Galaxy tablet should I buy?

When it comes to tablets, Samsung may just be the biggest name in the game, eclipsing even Apple these days. It's certainly the busiest tablet brand, pumping out an enormous number of tablets every year. Choosing one can be a little overwhelming.

If you're interested in picking up a Samsung Galaxy tablet, there's a number to choose from in each size category and budget range. Here, we explain the differences between various models of Samsung tablet, so you know which one will suit you best.

