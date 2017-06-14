Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Best TV brands

By Ben Stockton

The big TV brands are all vying for your attention – and money – but should you go for Samsung, Panasonic, LG or Sony? Find the right TV brand for you with our expert guide.

TV brand reliability

Every year, we survey thousands of Which? members about the products they own, enabling us to reveal the brands that you can rely on – and the ones you can’t.

When it comes to televisions, we find that reliability and customer satisfaction standards are pretty high, but there are still significant differences between the most and least reliable brands, as you can see in the table below.

78% - 93%The range of reliability scores for top TV brands

When it comes to common faults across all brands, TV picture quality problems top the charts, closely followed by sound quality faults. Smart TV software issues are the third most common fault, with one in six of our members experiencing some difficulty.

The table below reveals the best and worst brands for reliability and customer satisfaction. When creating reliability scores, we take the severity of faults into consideration, as well as the age of the TV – problems with older sets are given a lower weighting, as it’s likely these TVs will have been used more.

Browse the rest of this guide for more information on Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs.

TV brand reliability
Best TV brands compared
TV brand Customer score Customer rating Reliability rating Reliability score
LG
Panasonic
Samsung
Sony
Toshiba

Table notes
1 Sample size 2,789 (reliability), 3,307 (customer score)

Key

