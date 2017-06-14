Best TV brands

TV brand reliability

Every year, we survey thousands of Which? members about the products they own, enabling us to reveal the brands that you can rely on – and the ones you can’t.

When it comes to televisions, we find that reliability and customer satisfaction standards are pretty high, but there are still significant differences between the most and least reliable brands, as you can see in the table below.

78 % - 93 % The range of reliability scores for top TV brands

When it comes to common faults across all brands, TV picture quality problems top the charts, closely followed by sound quality faults. Smart TV software issues are the third most common fault, with one in six of our members experiencing some difficulty.

The table below reveals the best and worst brands for reliability and customer satisfaction. When creating reliability scores, we take the severity of faults into consideration, as well as the age of the TV – problems with older sets are given a lower weighting, as it’s likely these TVs will have been used more.

Browse the rest of this guide for more information on Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs.

Sign up now for a £1 trial to unlock the table below, which features reliability ratings of the top TV brands. Already a member? Log in to see all the information.