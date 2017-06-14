Buyer's guide to HDMI cables

Whatever price, type or brand you want, we've got you covered with our expert and independent TV reviews

What is HDMI?

High-definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) is a video and audio input used for connecting HD equipment, such as a Blu-ray player, PVR or a Sky HD box, to your television.

Until the arrival of high definition (HD), the vast majority of connections were carried out using Scart leads. You can still use Scart leads to connect Blu ray players, games consoles and more devices, but you'll need to use HDMI leads to enjoy full HD picture quality.

Budget and small-screen TVs tend to only have a few HDMI sockets, but most large-screen TVs have three, four or maybe even five. More ports can be added to your TV using an HDMI switching box if you like.