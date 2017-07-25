Top five washer-dryer brands for 2017

We've been testing and reviewing washer-dryers for years, so we know exactly what makes a great one, and an awful one. Due to our years of experience, we also know which brands produce better washer-dryers and which ones regularly let consumers down.

As well as our testing experience of washer-dryers, we also collect brand ratings from the experiences of hundreds of washer-dryer owners. These brand ratings help determine whether a product becomes a Best Buy – if it gets a high score in our lab tests but is from a brand rated poorly by consumers, it can't be a Best Buy.

In the table, below, we've brought together all of the key information from our lab tests and our annual survey of Which? members who own washer-dryers to list the very best washer-dryer brands. This includes a reliability rating and a customer score for each brand (how satisfied owners were with the brand and whether they'd buy it again).

Our results include the whole range of washer-dryer brands, such as Bosch, Miele, AEG, Zanussi and Hotpoint. And because we're independent and don't take advertising, you know that if a brand scores badly, we won't be afraid to say so.

