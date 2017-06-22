Countess of Chester Hospital

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

a medium unit

338

births from Apr 2016 to Apr 2017

Birth centre icon

2

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Main bu coch 2015

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
  • Birthing rooms
    • 2 Birthing room(s)
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 2 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • You can have more birth partners, but a limit applies to the number you can have in the room with you at one time
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Lighting, visualisation wall art and some air conditioning.

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

Our community midwives are committed to deliver continuty of carer in addition to supporting home births. If you opt for a hospital birth, our midwives will provide one to one care in labour to you and your partner(s). If you are out of our local area, you will recieve joint care between your local community midwife and the hospital.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • This birth centre/midwife-led unit is the default option for low risk women at this hospital
    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • 37 weeks and 41+6 weeks pregnant
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Chester, Cheshire and North Wales
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: We will make any provisions required on an individual basis.
      • Hearing problems: We can access a sign language services
      • Sight problems: Information can be arranged in braille.
      • Learning disabilities: Your needs will be assessed and an individualised plan of care put in place.
      • Autism spectrum: Your needs will be assessed and an individualised plan of care put in place.
    • Interpreting service
      • 'TheLanguageLine' or translators are available as required.
      • Information available in a variety of formats and languages. Translation services are also used as required.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.8/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.3/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.9/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machine
      • 24h use of kitchen facilities
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 01244 363487
      • If in labour call: 01244 365026
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • The birth partners stay with women on the birth centre until they are discharged home or to the postnatal ward.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Drop off outside entrance only
    • Parking
      • Depends on length of stay.
