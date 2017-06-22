The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

Our community midwives are committed to deliver continuty of carer in addition to supporting home births. If you opt for a hospital birth, our midwives will provide one to one care in labour to you and your partner(s). If you are out of our local area, you will recieve joint care between your local community midwife and the hospital.

