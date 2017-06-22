You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife for antenatal and postnatal care, but you will be part of a team of midwives. Therefore, if your named midwife is unavailable you will be cared for by another member of the team in the community in your local area.

You will have a different team of midwives who work on the Sanctuary Birth Centre and one midwife from this team will provide care for you during your labour and birth.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife