St Thomas' Hospital

Guy's And St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust

Alongside Birth Centre

Last updated: 06 Sep 2017

The Home from Home Birth Centre

Contact & visitor information

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

a very large unit

1181

births from Apr 2016 to Mar 2017

Birth centre icon

8

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Birth choices centre

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You may also be assessed in the day assessment unit. Although you will be encouraged to go home if you are well and in early labour, this is an individual decision.
  • Birthing rooms
    • 8 Birthing room(s)
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 2 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • 2 partners are recommended but extra supporters can be accommodated at your request where possible.
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have more birth partners, but a limit applies to the number you can have in the room with you at one time
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 0

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • £950 per night at Westminster Maternity Suite.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a camp bed/sofa
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-24 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 5 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will be looked after by a team of midwives for your antenatal care and postnatal care. Some women will also be looked after by the same team during labour.
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for postnatal care and come to the hospital for antenatal and consultant care if required and when you're in labour.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • This birth centre/midwife-led unit is the default option for low risk women at this hospital
    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Can be Group B Strep positive
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Straightforward previous pregnancies
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • BMI between 18 and 35.0
      • Age of 18 and above
      • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
      • Maximum of 4 previous babies
      • Women over 40 yrs will have an individual assessment for admission. You can discuss this with a consultant or consultant midwife.
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Lambeth, Southwark and parts of Lewisham and Wandsworth. Referrals are accepted from women living in other London boroughs.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: good mobility aid access to all areas, hoist is also available if needed.
      • Hearing problems: all care is planned on an individual basis e.g. accommodation for a carer; 'seeing' or 'sensing' guide dogs welcomed.
      • Sight problems: all care is planned on an individual basis e.g. accommodation for a carer; 'seeing' or 'sensing' guide dogs welcomed.
      • Learning disabilities: all care is planned on an individual basis e.g. accommodation for a carer; 'seeing' or 'sensing' guide dogs welcomed.
      • Autism spectrum: care is planned on an individual basis in liaison with the multi-agency team.
    • Interpreting service
      • If English isn't your first language and you prefer your medical appointment explained in a language you are more comfortable with, it can be arranged for a professional interpreter to be present.
      • hospital website has links to information translated into other main languages used in the region.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • Specialist FGM midwife, complex medical problem, babies with known health problems.

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.8/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.3/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.8/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care is available here.
      • Private care is available in "http://www.which.co.uk/birth-choice/articles/private-birth-facilities"
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • 24 hour supermarkets close to the unit.
      • Vending machine
      • 24h cafe
      • 24h use of kitchen facilities
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Direct self referral available by downloading a booking form from the website.
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 0207 188 2964
      • If in labour call: 0207 188 2973
      Book online
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • Hospital grounds and gardens
    • Visiting information
      • Open visiting
      • Open visiting for partners (or a nominated companion).
        Other relatives/friends: 3-7pm.
        To reduce the risk of infections, only the woman's own children are allowed to visit.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Direct access to the unit from the car park out of hours
      • Entrance from Hospital Car park leads directly via lift to maternity unit and can be accessed 24/7 by women attending the maternity unit.
    • Parking
      • £3 per hour
