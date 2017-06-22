Royal Surrey County Hospital, Guildford

Royal Surrey County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Alongside Birth Centre

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Home from Home Midwifery Led Unit

Contact & visitor information

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

a large unit

551

births from Apr 2016 to Apr 2017

2

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Special Care Unit (SCU)

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
  • Birthing rooms
    • 2 Birthing room(s)
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 2 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • If you make a request to have any of your other children present for the birth then you must have other family available to look after them if they change their minds as the staff on the unit cannot take responsibility for their care
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Dedicated team of midwives, many with skills including reflexology and hypnobirthing technique

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • Price varies. Full ensuite, TV, telephone and internet access, recliner for partner to rest
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a camp bed/sofa
    • Bed and shower available for partners to stay if the high dependency suite is required. Two private rooms with beds for partners are available on the postnatal ward. Please ask your midwife for further details about facilities and prices for these rooms.
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-24hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 2 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife. You will be looked after by different teams of midwives for your antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care. If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour. You can see midwives from this unit for antenatal and postnatal care as well as during labour if you come to the unit for your appointments.

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Who can give birth here?

    • This birth centre/midwife-led unit is the default option for low risk women at this hospital
    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Can be Group B Strep positive
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Straightforward previous pregnancies
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • BMI between No limit and 35.0
      • Age of No lower limit and above
      • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
      • Maximum of 1 previous babies
      • If you do not fit the criteria for the midwife-led unit but want to have a home-from-home approach, there is a specialist birthing room available on the main delivery suite including a pool and access to wireless monitoring
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Surrey, Hampshire and Sussex.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: All doors are 'wheelchair width', there is level access into the shower rooms, access to hoists and height adjustable beds. The delivery suite has a waterpool room especially designed to accommodate the needs of wheel chair users.
      • Hearing problems: You will have your needs individually assessed to ensure access to support services via the antenatal clinic services.
      • Sight problems: You will have your needs individually assessed to ensure access to support services via the antenatal clinic services.
      • Learning disabilities: You will have your needs individually assessed to ensure access to support services via the antenatal clinic services.
      • Autism spectrum: You will have your needs individually assessed to ensure access to support services via the antenatal clinic services.
    • Interpreting service
      • 'TheLanguageLine' available all the way through your pregnancy. Interpreters can be accessed for planned appointments.
      • You will have your needs individually assessed to ensure access to support services via the antenatal clinic services.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • Active birth, perineal trauma, Professional Midwifery Advocates - professional support and advice.

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.8/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.8/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.5/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
      • If you are booked to give birth at the Royal Surrey tours are available: Saturday: 2pm Sunday: 11am. Contact: 01483 464133 at 9am on the morning of the tour of your choice to secure a place.
      • Take a virtual tour
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Special care unit (SCU) provides neonatal care for babies in the local area who need extra support but who don't require high dependency care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Marks and Spencers and Costa Coffee on site.
      • Vending machine
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Bellfields & Spinney Children's Centres
      Via your GP
      Book directly from 8 weeks of pregnancy
      • Booking phone number: 01483 406717
      • If in labour call: 01483 464133
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • There are no restrictions on visiting times in the midwifery led unit. However it is recommended that visiting is limited to birthing partners and your own children during your time in the birthing centre, to enable you to relax and enjoy this special time together.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Drop off outside entrance maximum 20 minutes stay
    • Parking
      • 20 minute free drop off: up to 24 hours.
        Please ask your midwife on admission to the Midwifery Led Unit to provide you with a form which entitles you to parking at a reduced rate if using the hospital for a few days
    Other units

