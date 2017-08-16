Llandrindod Wells Hospital

Ithon Birth Centre

Freestanding birth centres are not on the same site as a hospital, so your care is led by midwives. If you need the assistance of a doctor you’ll be transferred to a labour ward at a hospital.

a very small unit

10

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

2

Birthing rooms available

  • Birth pools available
If this unit is closed when you go into labour the midwife you call will organise for you to go to another Powys birth centre or hospital.

Birth choices centre

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
    • Home assessment
  • Transfer details
  • Birthing rooms
    • 2 Birthing room(s)
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay in a room with you in a double bed
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-24hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and during labour, but different midwives after your baby is born.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy, during labour and after your baby is born.

You will have a named midwife.
You will be looked after by a small team of midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour.

Who can give birth here?

  • Eligibility
    • Baby must be head down
    • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
    • Straightforward pregnancy
    • Straightforward previous pregnancies
    • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
    • BMI between 20 and 35.0
    • Age of 15 and above
    • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
  • Catchment area
    • Women who live within the catchment area: Powys and women residents in England with a Welsh GP.
    • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

Support services

  • Accessibility
    • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
    • Limited mobility: You and your midwife will undertake a manual handling assessment to identify what needs to be done to support you.
    • Hearing problems: You and your midwife will work together to create a plan that best meets your needs.
    • Sight problems: You and your midwife will work together to create a plan that best meets your needs.
    • Learning disabilities: You and your midwife will work together to create a plan that best meets your needs.
    • Autism spectrum: You and your midwife will work together to create a plan that best meets your needs.
  • Interpreting service
    • Ask your midwife who can organise an interpreter from WITS (the All Wales translation service) for face to face interpreting, or contact LanguageLine (0800 917 6564) for telephone translation
    • You and your midwife will work together to best identify how to access the information you require in the language of your choice.
  • Specialist midwifery teams
    • Antenatal Screening
    • Infant feeding

Women's experiences

General information

  • Tours
    • Ask one of the midwives.
  • Non-NHS Care
    • Private maternity care isn't available here.
  • Breastfeeding accreditation
    • Full accreditation
  • Food for partners out-of-hours
    • There are some supplies within the unit.
  • Contact information
  • How to book once you're pregnant
    Via your GP
    Book directly from 6 weeks of pregnancy
    • Booking phone number: 01874 622443
    • If in labour call: 01874 622443
  • Outside space
    • There is no outside space available for women in labour
  • Visiting information
    • Open visiting hours.
  • Car parking for women in labour
    • Spaces available in the community hospital car park.
    • Drop off outside entrance only
  • Parking
    • Free parking
