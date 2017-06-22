University Hospital of Hartlepool

The Birthing Centre

Freestanding birth centres are not on the same site as a hospital, so your care is led by midwives. If you need the assistance of a doctor you’ll be transferred to a labour ward at a hospital.

a very small unit

90

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

4

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal care unit

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
    • Assessments can be undertaken at home
  • Transfer details
  • Birthing rooms
    • 4 Birthing room(s)
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 0

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Bluetooth connection to speakers

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a camp bed/sofa
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 0-4 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 5 and for postnatal appointments it's 5.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and during labour, but different midwives after your baby is born.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy, during labour and after your baby is born.

You will be looked after by a small team of midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.

Who can give birth here?

  • Eligibility
    • Baby must be head down
    • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
    • Straightforward pregnancy
    • Straightforward previous pregnancies
    • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
    • Gestation of 37 and above
  • Catchment area
    • Women who live within the catchment area: People choose to come here who are under the Hartlepool birthing team.

Support services

  • Accessibility
    • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
    • Limited mobility: these women wouldn't deliver at the birthing centre, but could attend the hospital site for antenatal and obstetric appointments.
    • Hearing problems: interpreting and hearing induction loop.
    • Sight problems: we can make the necessary arrangements and give support.
    • Learning disabilities: we can make the necessary arrangements and give support.
    • Autism spectrum: we can make the necessary arrangements and give support.
  • Interpreting service
    • If you require a professional interpreter or someone who can use sign language please let us know before your admission date, so this can be arranged. You will not have to pay for any of these services.
    • we have a trust policy for using interpreting services.
  • Specialist midwifery teams
    • Antenatal Screening
    • Diabetes
    • Infant feeding
    • Substance misuse
    • Vulnerable women
    • Perinatal mental health specialist team, including Community Psychiatric Nurse and midwives have an interest in bereavement with counselling support.

Women's experiences

Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

  • Labour and birth

  • Staff

  • Care in hospital after birth

  • Labour and birth

    8.7/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Staff

    9.0/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Care in hospital after birth

    8.0/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

General information

  • Tours
  • Non-NHS Care
    • Private maternity care isn't available here.
  • Food for partners out-of-hours
    • Beverage facilities always available for women and their birthing partners
    • Vending machine
  • Contact information
  • How to book once you're pregnant
    Book directly from 8 weeks of pregnancy
    • Booking phone number: 0142 952 2876
    • If in labour call: 0164 238 2818
  • Outside space
    • There is no outside space available for women in labour
  • Visiting information
    • By arrangement with the birthing team
  • Car parking for women in labour
    • Drop off outside entrance maximum 20 minutes stay
  • Parking
    • First 20 minutes: free
      Up to 12 hours: £3
      Up to 24 hours: £6
      28 days: £10 if you are in the same vehicle.
