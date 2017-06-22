Macclesfield District General Hospital

East Cheshire NHS Trust

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

Macclesfield Birth Centre (labour ward)

Contact & visitor information

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a very small unit

1650

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Labour ward icon

5

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Rjn71 birthing pool disco ball

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
  • Birthing rooms
    • 5 labour rooms
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 2 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • If you have more than two birth partners they may be asked to change over periodically so the room is not too crowded.
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • £75-£200 per night
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Unless there are special circumstances, partners are asked to leave overnight
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-24 hours after the birth
    Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and during labour, but different midwives after your baby is born.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy, during labour and after your baby is born.

You may also see the same midwife antenatally and in labour.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: East Cheshire and surrounding areas
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: disabled access to bathrooms, cots which attach to the bed.
      • Hearing problems: there who two midwives who sign.
      • Sight problems: leaflets in braille are available. You will received care individualised for your needs.
      • Learning disabilities: leaflets in picture form are available regarding antenatal screening. You will receive care individualised to your needs, planned by a range of appropriate health professionals.
      • Autism spectrum: you will receive care individualised to your needs, planned by a range of appropriate health professionals.
    • Interpreting service
      • 'TheLanguageLine
      • leaflets are available in alternative languages.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Infant feeding
      • Vulnerable women
      • Any particular needs will be addressed by your own midwives

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      9.1/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.9/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      8.0/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
      • Telephone the labour ward or ask a parentcraft midwife
    • Breech baby
      • true
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care is available here.
        • You can have private antenatal or postnatal care to enhance NHS care
    • Neonatal care
      • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machine
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 40.0 hours per week (23.8%)
    Staticmap?center=53.262425, 2.138928&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|53.262425, 2
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      • Booking phone number: 0162 566 1163
      • If in labour call: 0162 566 1140
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Visiting same as for postnatal ward.
      • Partners: 9am-11.00pm
        Other visitors: 3-4pm and 7-8pm
        Maximum three visitors only
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • No special arrangements
    • Parking
      • £2.50 - £5.00 day/ £11 week
    Other units

