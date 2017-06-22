East Surrey Hospital, Redhill

Surrey And Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Delivery Suite

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a medium unit

4500

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Labour ward icon

8

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Rtp04 dsc 1006 web

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • Two areas with sofas, TV and refreshments
  • Birthing rooms
    • 8 labour rooms
    • 4 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 4 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • This is assessed on an individual needs basis
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • £120 for ensuite double room and £80 for single per night
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you in a double bed
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a camp bed/sofa
    • One camp bed available
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-24 hours after the birth
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

Community midwives work in teams providing antenatal and postnatal care plus there is a core team of hospital midwives who provide care within the maternity unit. There is a dedicated home birth team who provide continuity of care if you choose this option.

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: East Surrey and West Sussex
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: Risk assessment on an individual basis
      • Hearing problems: Hearing loop
      • Learning disabilities: Picturegrams
      • Autism spectrum: Risk assessment on an individual basis
    • Interpreting service
      • Staff with other languages and LanguageLine
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Infant feeding
      • Vulnerable women
      • Birth Choices midwife, home birth team

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.9/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.7/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.8/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
    • Breech baby
      • true
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Stage 1 accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machines and restaurant facilities
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 98.0 hours per week (58.3%)
    Staticmap?center=51.219088, 0.161905&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|51.219088, 0
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Book via a community midwife based at GP clinics or if you are not local to the hospital by calling the Antenatal clinic ext 6712
      • Booking phone number: 01737 768511 ext 6712
      • If in labour call: 01737 231764
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • Several small hospital gardens.
    • Visiting information
      • Visiting as for postnatal ward
      • 24 hour visiting for your partner and your own children. 12-8pm for all other visitors, restricted to a maximum of two at any one time. No other children permitted
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • You can be dropped off at the East Entrance and taken to Delivery Suite before your partner parks the car. One ticket per birth can be issued by the Ward clerk on Delivery Suite enabling your partner to have unlimited parking on the day of the birth for £3
      • Drop off outside entrance
    • Parking
      • See hospital website for a breakdown of charges http://www.surreyandsussex.nhs.uk/finding-us/parking/
    Other units

