The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

Community midwives work in teams providing antenatal and postnatal care plus there is a core team of hospital midwives who provide care within the maternity unit. There is a dedicated home birth team who provide continuity of care if you choose this option.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife