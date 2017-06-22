The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 2 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

Women will have a named midwife who will provide the majority of her antenatal and postnatal care in a community setting. This midwife will work in a small group of midwives who you may meet if your midwife is off. When in labour you will be delivered by a midwife from the hospital team. If you are having a homebirth your named midwife will be on call to deliver you.

