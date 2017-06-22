Queen Charlotte's and Chelsea Hospital

Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Delivery Suite

Contact & visitor information

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a large unit

5050

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Labour ward icon

18

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Birth choices labour ward

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • 24-hour advice lines and assessment offered in the maternity triage
  • Birthing rooms
    • 18 labour rooms
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
    • Birth partners
      • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

    Birth facilities

    • Aromatherapy service
    • Bean bags
    • Birth balls
    • Birth mats
    • Birthing couch
    • Dimmable lighting
    • iPod dock
    • Reclining chair
    • Supporting rope or sling
    • TENS machine
    • Rocking chair

    After you've given birth

    • Private postnatal rooms
      • Amenity rooms are available.
      • £480 per night on the private ward
    • Provision for partners staying overnight
      • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
      • Partners can stay in a room with you on a camp bed/sofa
    • Your stay after you've given birth
      • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
      • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-24 hours after the birth
      • Contact & visitor information

    How many midwives will I meet?

    The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 2 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

    You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

    Women will have a named midwife who will provide the majority of her antenatal and postnatal care in a community setting. This midwife will work in a small group of midwives who you may meet if your midwife is off. When in labour you will be delivered by a midwife from the hospital team. If you are having a homebirth your named midwife will be on call to deliver you.

    Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

    Statistics

    source
    source
    Compared to the national average, women were:
      What is your situation?

      Is this your first birth?

      Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

      Are you at a higher risk of complications?

      Clear answers

      Is this the best unit for you?

      Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

      Use our tool to find out

      Who can give birth here?

      • Catchment area
        • Women who live within the catchment area: Women living in Hammersmith and Fulham, Westminster and Kensington & Chelsea with some women from Ealing and Brent
        • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

      Support services

      • Accessibility
        • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
        • Limited mobility: Wheelchair access to the labouring rooms
        • Hearing problems: Signing service can be arranged in advance
        • Sight problems: No special provision
        • Learning disabilities: Support involving social care
        • Autism spectrum: Support involving social care
      • Interpreting service
        • If you need help with interpreting, the staff can assist you. Contact the interpreting service 48 hours before your appointment, or sooner if possible.
        • An education package online interpreted into 5 most-used languages
      • Specialist midwifery teams
        • Perinatal mental health
        • Substance misuse
        • Teenage pregnancy
        • Vulnerable women
        • domestic violence

      Women's experiences

      Reviews of this hospital

      • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

        I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

        by Alinai, about 2 months ago

        Read on patient opinion
      • Suspected posterior tongue tie

        I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

        by Kis, about 2 months ago

        Read on patient opinion
      Source: CQC

      Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

      Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

      • Labour and birth

      • Staff

      • Care in hospital after birth

      • Labour and birth

        8.6/10

        About the same compared with other trusts

      • Staff

        8.5/10

        About the same compared with other trusts

      • Care in hospital after birth

        7.6/10

        About the same compared with other trusts

      General information

      • Non-NHS Care
      • Breastfeeding accreditation
        • Stage 1 accreditation
      • Neonatal care
        • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
      • Food for partners out-of-hours
        • There is a kitchen for partners.
      • Consultant presence
        • Consultants are on the ward 98.0 hours per week (58.3%)
      Staticmap?center=51.516015, 0.235064&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|51.516015, 0
      • Contact information
      • How to book once you're pregnant
        • Booking phone number: 020 3313 3900/5157
      • Outside space
        • Outside space is available for women in labour
        • A terrace garden is available
      • Visiting information
        • Open visiting
        • Partners can visit 24 hours a day. All other visitors can visit from 3-8pm
      • Car parking for women in labour
        • If you are a maternity patient at Queen Charlotte's & Chelsea Hospital, you can purchase a day pass for the car park to use on the day you come to hospital to have your baby. This can only be used in car parking spaces designated for staff permit holders only. It cannot be used in the general pay and display area. For more information, please enquire at the main reception at Queen Charlotte's & Chelsea Hospital.
      • Parking
        • £2.20 per hour meter £10 per 24 hours for a day pass.
      Share this page

      Other units

      Find the right place to give birth

      Answer a few simple questions and discover whether birth in a local labour ward, birth centre or at home would be best for you.

      Find your best fit
      Advice for every step of your pregnancy

      We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.

      Sign me up
      Which? works for you © Which? 2017