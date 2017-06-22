The John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Delivery Suite

Contact & visitor information

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a very large unit

6250

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Labour ward icon

13

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Birth choices labour ward

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
  • Other: TENS, aromatherapy
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • The care you receive will vary depending on how well you are coping with early labour.
  • Birthing rooms
    • 13 labour rooms
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Mattress, radio. Birthing couch in one room.

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • Prices varies for different types of private rooms.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can't stay overnight
    • Unless there are special circumstances, partners are asked to leave overnight
    • For example, if your baby is in the special care baby unit.
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6 hours after the birth
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will normally be seen by the same team of midwives for your area. If you live outside the hospital catchment area, you may only be seen at the hospital when you are in labour, although if you have a high risk pregnancy you will be seen antenatally at the hospital.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Northern Oxfordshire, South Northamptonshire and South-east Warwickshire
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: There are en-suite rooms. Access to physiotherapists.
      • Hearing problems: There is a signing service
      • Sight problems: Information leaflets available in easy read and large print.
      • Learning disabilities: You will be seen by a consultant specialising in care for vulnerable women
      • Autism spectrum: Specialist services available in the Trust.
    • Interpreting service
      • Translation service provided by the NHS call 01865 221473 / 740868 for more information.
      • Information leaflets are available.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • High risk Pregnancy, Postnatal depression

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      9.1/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.9/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.5/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care is available here.
      • 2 consultants provide private care
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • No information
    • Neonatal care
      • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machines, cafe in main hospital, League of Friends cafe
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 107.0 hours per week (63.7%)
    Staticmap?center=51.763407, 1.218315&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|51.763407, 1
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      • Booking phone number: 01865 221651
      • If in labour call: 01865 220221
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Partners can stay but no meals provided for them.
      • Husbands and partners: 9.00am - 9.00pmOpen visiting: 3.00pm - 9.00pm, no children except siblings.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Parking spaces at the maternity unit
    • Parking
      • £7.00 per day
    Share this page

    Other units

    Find the right place to give birth

    Answer a few simple questions and discover whether birth in a local labour ward, birth centre or at home would be best for you.

    Find your best fit
    Advice for every step of your pregnancy

    We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.

    Sign me up
    Which? works for you © Which? 2017