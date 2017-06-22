The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will normally be seen by the same team of midwives for your area. If you live outside the hospital catchment area, you may only be seen at the hospital when you are in labour, although if you have a high risk pregnancy you will be seen antenatally at the hospital.

