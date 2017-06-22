George Eliot Hospital, Nuneaton

The Labour Suite

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

9

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Special Care Unit (SCU)

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • There is also a Triage assessment area and sitting room.
  • Birthing rooms
    • 9 labour rooms
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 2 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 3

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-24 hours after the birth
How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 2 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will be looked after by different midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Anywhere within reasonable travelling distance.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: Disabled facilities and facilities for carers.
      • Hearing problems: Signing midwives.
      • Sight problems: You will receive an individualised plan of care.
      • Learning disabilities: You will receive an individualised plan of care.
      • Autism spectrum: You will receive an individualised plan of care.
    • Interpreting service
      • The hospital employs people speaking Urdu, Hindi and Punjabi. If an interpreter speaking a different language is required, call Interpretation services on 02476 865205 or the PALS on 02476 865595.
      • You will receive an individualised plan of care.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • Bariatric

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.2/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.6/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.3/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
      • Phone the community office 0247 686 5022
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Stage 2 accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Special care unit (SCU) provides neonatal care for babies in the local area who need extra support but who don't require high dependency care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machine
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 40.0 hours per week (23.8%)
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Via receptionist of local children's centres.
      Please contact Antenatal Clinic
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 0247 686 5022
      • If in labour call: 0247 686 5246
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • Garden available.
    • Visiting information
      • Visiting as for postnatal ward.
      • Birth partners: 8am-9pm, siblings allowed.
        Other visitors: 2-4.30pm and 6.30-8.30pm. Maximum of two visitors at any one time.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • drop off outside entrance maximum 20 minutes stay
    • Parking
      • Up to 30 minutes: free.
        Up to 1 hour: £1.50.
        Up to 2 hours: £2.50.
        Up to 3 hours: £3.50.
        Up to 4 hours: £4.00.
        Up to 5 hours: £5.00.
        Up to 6 hours: £6.00.
        24 hours: £7.50, 48 hours: £12.50.
        Weekly: £15.00. fortnightly: £25.00, monthly: £30.00.
