You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a large unit

5900

births from Apr 2015 to Apr 2016

Labour ward icon

12

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Birth choices labour ward

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
  • Birthing rooms
    • 12 labour rooms
    • 2 Birth pool(s)

    After you've given birth

    Statistics

    Compared to the national average, women were:
      What is your situation?

      Is this your first birth?

      Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

      Are you at a higher risk of complications?

      Clear answers

      Is this the best unit for you?

      Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

      Use our tool to find out

      Support services

      • Accessibility
        • Hearing problems: Maternity ward tour videos available in BSL. Sign language interpreters available.
      • Interpreting service
        • Maternity tour video available in other languages and interpreters can be arranged by hospital if you inform them of this requirement.

      Women's experiences

      Reviews of this hospital

      General information

      • Tours
      • Breastfeeding accreditation
        • Full accreditation
      • Neonatal care
        • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
      • Contact information
      • How to book once you're pregnant
        • Booking phone number: 0140 201 2292
      • Visiting information
        • Varies for each maternity ward. See page for details. http://www.nhsggc.org.uk/content/default.asp?page=s762&loc_id=20
      • Car parking for women in labour
        • Drop-off point for 20 mins. Main car park is at a distance so it is best to drop off and then park.
        • drop off outside entrance maximum 20 minutes stay
