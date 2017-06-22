We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.
Queen Elizabeth University Hospital
Greater Glasgow and Clyde
Last updated: 22 Jun 2017
The Labour SuiteContact & visitor information
You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.
a large unit
5900
births from Apr 2015 to Apr 2016
12
Labour rooms available
- Epidural
- Birth pools available
- Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)
Pain-relief options
- Entonox (gas and air)
- Epidural
- Birth pool
Having a baby here
During labour and birth
- If you arrive in the early stages of labour
- When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
- Birthing rooms
- 12 labour rooms
- 2 Birth pool(s)
After you've given birth
- Your stay after you've given birth
Contact & visitor information
- After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
Statistics
Support services
- Accessibility
- Hearing problems: Maternity ward tour videos available in BSL. Sign language interpreters available.
- Interpreting service
- Maternity tour video available in other languages and interpreters can be arranged by hospital if you inform them of this requirement.
Women's experiences
Reviews of this hospital
General information
- Tours
- Breastfeeding accreditation
- Full accreditation
- Neonatal care
- Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
- Contact information
- NHS website
- Main hospital number: 0141 201 1100
- How to book once you're pregnant
- Booking phone number: 0140 201 2292
- Visiting information
- Varies for each maternity ward. See page for details. http://www.nhsggc.org.uk/content/default.asp?page=s762&loc_id=20
- Car parking for women in labour
- Drop-off point for 20 mins. Main car park is at a distance so it is best to drop off and then park.
- drop off outside entrance maximum 20 minutes stay
