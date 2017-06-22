Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy

Fife

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Maternity Unit

Contact & visitor information

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a medium unit

3350

births from Apr 2015 to Apr 2016

Labour ward icon

9

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Main image vhk 5 panorama

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour, you'll be admitted to the labour ward.
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
    • You can stay at home, but if you prefer you can stay on the antenatal ward.
  • Birthing rooms
    • 9 labour rooms
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
    • Your partner can stay overnight if you are in a labour and postnatal room.
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 12-24 hours after the birth
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife. You will be looked after by different teams of midwives for your antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care. If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour. You can see midwives from this unit for antenatal and postnatal care as well as during labour if you come to the unit for your appointments.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Fife
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: Your care will be individually assessed based on discussions with you and with manual handling specialists if required. All areas have facilities for disabled access.
      • Hearing problems: Induction loop in all clinical areas
      • Sight problems: Provided according to your individual requirements, including sight assisting dogs.
      • Learning disabilities: Individual support will be provided as requested or required.
      • Autism spectrum: Individual support will be provided as requested or required.
    • Interpreting service
      • Telephone or face to face depending on type of care provision.
      • Information can be provided using pictures or written in other languages.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Substance misuse
      • Vulnerable women
      • Smoking Cessation, Family Nurse Partnerships for teenagers.

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    General information

    • Tours
      • Book via your named midwife or a midwife in the Antenatal Clinic.
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • There are a number of takeaways offering different types of food in the vicinity. There is a RVS cafe and Costa Cafe within the hospital and we also have a dining room facility from Monday–Friday between 8am-2pm
      • Vending machine
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 168.0 hours per week (100%)
    Staticmap?center=56.125813, 3.161284&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|56.125813, 3
    • Contact information
      • NHS website
      • Main hospital number: 01592 643355 or 01383 623623
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      The receptionist at your GP surgery will make an appointment for you to see the midwife.
      • Booking phone number: 01383 623623
      • If in labour call: 01592 729182
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • General hospital outside areas, but not exclusively for women in labour.
    • Visiting information
      • Partners: 10am-8pm and overnight if they wish.
        Other visitors: 3pm-4pm and 7pm -8pm.
        No children under 12 other than your own children.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Parking spaces at the maternity unit
    • Parking
      • Free
