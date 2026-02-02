'Do I need a solicitor and accountant to write my will?'

When preparing a will, is it helpful to use both a solicitor and an accountant to ensure assets such as bank accounts aren’t forgotten about?

And is it worth appointing a solicitor as the executor?

John from Yorkshire

'You can find lost accounts yourself without paying a professional'

James Buchan, Which? wills solicitor, says:

An accountant would not need to be involved in the drafting of your will, and a solicitor is better placed to advise on inheritance tax planning in most cases.

You can find forgotten and lost bank accounts yourself using My Lost Account , which is a free service. For pensions, try the government's service for finding pension scheme contact details , or try tracing services such as Gretel .

Bank accounts and similar assets wouldn’t usually be referenced in a will itself, unless they were being specifically gifted. However, I would recommend avoiding gifting a specific bank account as this can be problematic.

If you think your estate is complex, or there might be a conflict, then using a solicitor is definitely a good option

You can appoint a solicitor as an executor, but this isn’t a requirement.

If you think your estate is complex, or there might be a conflict, then using a solicitor is definitely a good option. Try to understand what their likely charges would be for dealing with your estate, although this can be difficult.

Another option is to appoint family or friends, who can then use a solicitor to help them if they feel they need it. This provides flexibility, and the legal fees can still be paid for by the estate.

