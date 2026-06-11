How to find ‘error fares’ on long-haul flights for as little as £39

We usually say if a deal looks too good to be true, it likely is.

But every now and then an extraordinarily cheap flight, made possible by an ‘error fare’, is real — like the £39 fare Jack’s Flight Club recently found for flights from London to LA.

Error fares occur when an airline publishes a price incorrectly. It may be due to a system or human error, but can lead to significantly discounted fares, or cheap upgrades on seats.

Booking an error fare isn’t without risk. Though Jack’s Flight Club estimates that 70-80% of companies honour the error fares it finds, it’s worth keeping in mind that companies aren’t legally obliged to do so.

Read our advice on how to find and successfully book an error fare — including pitfalls to avoid, in order to protect your plans, and your money.

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How cheap are error fares?

Along with the £39 London to LA flight, Jack’s Flight Club says it also found the found the below fares on its website:

From London to Orlando for £266 from Dublin to Phuket for €549 (approx £474) Return from Edinburgh to Istanbul for £116 Return from London to Milan for £35

Sites like Jack's Flight Club and HolidayPirates actively scan the internet for these accidental low fares, and then share them immediately with members in newsletters and WhatsApp groups.

How to book an error fare

Sign up to a site like Jack’s Flight Club or HolidayPirates to get notifications when new error fares are discovered. You can also do this manually, by setting price alerts for flights you’re interested in, though it’s worth keeping in mind that error fares are very rare.

If you spot an error fare you’re interested in, book it immediately as they disappear quickly. Don’t inform the airline before booking, as the airline is likely to correct the mistake before you’re able to book.

You should hold off on booking non-refundable parts of your holiday for at least a week Though, many error fares are honoured, an airline can legally cancel it within a reasonable timeframe. And while you’ll get a refund for the airfare if they do, this can leave you holding the bill for a hotel you can’t use. It’s best to book accommodation with free cancellation.

You have more rights if the error fare is part of a package, but these deals are harder to find.

Looking to cut the cost of your next trip with a deal or discount code? Find out which holiday deal sites you can trust in our latest survey