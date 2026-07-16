Planning a dip in the Med? Europe’s cleanest and dirtiest seas revealed

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Many of us will be cooling off in the sea on a beach holiday this summer. We know that many of the UK’s rivers and seas are blighted by sewage spills, but how do Europe's waterways measure up?
The European Environment Agency (EEA) has released its annual report and the good news is that 96% of EU bathing waters meet the minimum standards for quality.
Cyprus has the cleanest waters overall, with 100% of the country's swim sites classed as excellent. Greece, Bulgaria and Austria aren’t far behind with more than 95% of their bathing waters meeting the same threshold.
At the other end of the scale, less than 16% of bathing waters in Albania are rated excellent.
In fact, 23% were found to be of poor quality, meaning that significant levels of faecal bacteria were found.
It’s a worry given that beach holidays to Albania have soared in popularity in recent years, thanks to its white sand beaches and budget-friendly accommodation.
Other countries at the bottom of the rankings include Estonia, Poland and Hungary. All three had less than 65% of their bathing waters rated excellent.
E. coli and intestinal enterococci can enter our rivers and seas from sewage overflows or agricultural runoff following heavy rainfall.
These contaminants can cause a range of illnesses from skin, eye and ear infections to diarrhoea and vomiting.
Young children, the elderly or those with weakened immune systems may be even more susceptible.
|Country
|% of bathing waters rated excellent
|Cyprus
|100
|Greece
|97.1
|Bulgaria
|96.9
|Austria
|96.5
|Luxembourg
|94.1
|Denmark
|92.4
|Germany
|90.9
|Italy
|89.8
|Malta
|88.5
|Lithiania
|86.7
|Spain
|86.6
|Croatia
|86.2
|Country
|% of bathing waters rated excellent
|Albania
|16.8
|Estonia
|56.9
|Poland
|58.7
|Hungary
|64
|Belgium
|67.9
Assessment covers 22,289 bathing waters in Europe reported to the EEA for the 2025 bathing season. A total of 22,010 bathing waters were reported across the EU.
In 2025, 85% of the EU’s 22,000 bathing water sites were classified as excellent - the highest standard available - while 1.5% were of poor quality.
In the UK, just 66% of coastal and inland waters were rated excellent, and 7% were poor.
Both the UK and the EU use the same framework established by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to monitor their bathing waters.
While the UK’s stats are a slight improvement on last year, our waterways are still lagging way behind much of Europe for cleanliness.
The EEA has an interactive map where you can check if a beach or lake meets the EU standards for cleanliness.
For the UK, the Safer Seas & Rivers Service app alerts users in real time when untreated sewage is discharged into the sea or when water quality is affected by extreme weather.
The free-to-use app covers 450 locations across the UK. Just type the name of the beach into the search bar to check if any water quality alerts are in place before you travel.
You also need to be wary of winds, tides, currents and water temperature before taking the plunge.
Find out more with our advice article about how to check for raw sewage at beaches near you.
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