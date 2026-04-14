The big ANPR glitch and why license plate cameras get it wrong

Have you received a private parking fine that makes no sense? You might be a victim of an ANPR camera error.

In this episode we talk about the Which? investigation that uncovered why Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology seems to be plagued by so many inaccuracies. While the industry boasts a 97% accuracy rate, the remaining 3% results in misreadings every day. We discuss everything from double dipping to criminals cloning number plates to avoid ULEZ fees and parking charges.

In this episode, we're joined by senior writer, Hannah Downes, who has been investigating why ANPR technology seems to fail, and what you can do if you think you've been unfairly fined or given a Parking Charge Notice (PCN).

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