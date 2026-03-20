What are the best stocks and shares Isas of 2026?

There are more investment platforms than ever before, and more reasons to have a stocks and shares Isa now that the government is soon to slash the cash Isa allowance. We surveyed 3,053 adults and compared 23 do-it-yourself stocks and shares Isas, but which ones came out on top?

In this episode of the Which? Money podcast, Which? investing experts Josh Wilson and Megan Thomas name the investing platforms that earned a Which? Recommended Provider or Great Value endorsement for their stocks and shares Isa.

Plus, they explain how platform fees work – and how you can switch providers if you're not getting the best deal.

Please note: this article is for information purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice.

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Best stocks and shares Isas 2026: The top-rated stocks and shares Isas, including our Which? Recommended and Great Value providers

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