Why you need to upgrade from Windows 10

These are your options for when Microsoft ends security support for the operating system
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

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We’ve covered the loss of security support for Windows 10 on our podcast, on our website and in our magazines for a long time. But Microsoft has extended support for 10 users until autumn next year - giving you more time to prepare.

That doesn’t mean you should do nothing.

In this episode of Which? Shorts, we explain what’s currently happening with Windows 10 and share our advice on what to do if you’ve still got a laptop running the operating system.

This episode is read by Rob Lilley-Jones and is based on an article written by Jonathan Parkyn, originally published in the August/September 2026 issue of Which? Tech

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