Prefer to read it? Get the full podcast transcript for 'Why you need to upgrade from Windows 10' here

James Rowe: Are you still a Windows 10 user? You need to act. Soon.

Hello, I'm James Rowe and welcome to Which? Shorts, your free weekly insight into Which? magazine, as well as our Money, Tech, Travel and Gardening titles, too. Today I'm bringing you a piece that our tech expert Jonathan Parkyn wrote for the August/September issue of Which? Tech, all about Windows 10.

Now, we've covered the loss of security support for Windows 10 on the podcast, on our website, in our magazines – everywhere – for a long time now. But Microsoft has extended support for 10 users until autumn next year, giving you a bit more time to prepare.

Here we round up what you need to know and help you plan for a life after Windows 10 – an operating system still used by millions of people. Here's Jonathan's piece, adapted for the podcast, this week read by Rob Lilley-Jones.

Rob Lilley-Jones: Official support for the Windows 10 operating system actually ended last October. But then Microsoft decided to throw users a last-minute lifeline in the shape of its Extended Security Updates program, or ESU, which provided a further 12 months of support via essential updates and patches. The idea was to give people more time to decide what to do next.

Towards the end of June this year, the tech giant quietly updated its ESU web pages to state that it would, yet again, extend support for another 12 months, until October 2027. Anyone still using Windows 10 will need to make some important choices before Microsoft's latest, final deadline.

So, what's happening? Well, almost all software is governed by a finite support lifecycle – a timeframe during which the developer continues to provide technical help and issue updates for any security vulnerabilities and fix bugs that are discovered. Until recently, the support period for Windows has traditionally been around 10 years. But Windows 10 is slightly different.

With millions of PCs still running Windows 10 as its official lifecycle neared its end, Microsoft introduced a consumer version of its ESU program, enabling eligible users to receive free updates for a further year. If you've already done this, you don't need to do it again.

On the 13th of October, the ESU program was due to end, with Microsoft drawing a line under Windows 10 for good. But now it's rolled out a one-year extension.

When support for Windows 10 is finally withdrawn, you have four main options. You could, for example, upgrade your current computer to Windows 11, but only if it's compatible. Upgrading is free and relatively straightforward, but not all Windows 10 computers meet Windows 11 requirements, so many people simply won't be able to install it. Microsoft has a page on its website, which you can find a link to in the show notes, so you can check your device's compatibility.

Alternatively, you could install a different operating system. There are several free ones available, including Windows-like Linux distributions, and an installable edition of ChromeOS, used on Chromebook computers. This would allow you to continue using your computer for as long as the new operating system is supported. But installation can be challenging. You won't be able to run your old Windows software, and it can take a while to get to grips with a different layout and interface.

Or you could just do nothing and carry on using your Windows 10 PC – but we don't recommend this route.

For most people, though, the simplest and safest course of action is to buy a new Windows 11 PC, and then securely dispose of the old one. But even this route isn't as straightforward as it should be. As we've reported recently, the tech industry is currently in a state of turmoil thanks to a global shortage of key components, driven in part by the huge demand from AI data centres and the enormous buying power of the companies behind them.

This shortage has made the cost of many tech products highly unpredictable. It means, for example, that you might not be able to rely on saving money during Black Friday and the winter sales period. And you'll need to be even more careful which model you pick to make the most of your money.

That's where our advice and testing come in. If you're shopping for a new Windows 11 computer in 2026, you'll want a model that will suit your needs and last you a long time. So, despite rising costs, we'd strongly advise opting for a bare minimum of 8 gigabytes of RAM, preferably more, even if you're just a light user.

Ideally, if you use your PC for office tasks, homework, and other everyday activities, we'd recommend at least 16 gigabytes of RAM, or even more if you're a power user who wants to do a lot of video editing or gaming.

When it comes to storage, 256 gigabytes is generally enough if you only use your computer for browsing, emailing, and streaming. But you could go for 512 gigabytes all the way up to 1 terabyte if you want to create documents, manage your photo collection, store your music library, and so on. You can add further storage via external drives if you need to.

Processor terminology can also be very confusing. But as a general rule, Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5-based computers with at least six cores are plenty powerful enough for basic web browsing and occasional office tasks. Don't go lower than this if you want to future-proof your PC.

If you use your computer every day for both work and entertainment, then the same Core i5 or Ryzen 5 with at least 10 cores would be better. Or, if you really want to push the boat out, an Intel i7 or AMD Ryzen 7. The latter are also suitable for power users, too.

We don't yet know the minimum requirements for Windows 11's successor – presumably Windows 12 – but if you want a computer that will keep you going for several years, it's a good idea to build an element of future-proofing into your purchase. You might, for example, opt for a little more RAM or storage than you currently need, or a slightly faster processor.

When buying a laptop, think practically, too. With laptops, screen size, portability, and battery life are also key factors. In general, laptops with 13 to 14-inch screens are smaller and lighter, better suited if you need a computer to use on the go. Models with 15, 16, and 17-inch screens can be quite bulky, and are better to use around the home. But a larger display means there's more room for text and images, making them easier to see and better for multitasking.

If you don't need a portable PC, you could opt for a desktop model. Don't worry, these are no longer the big beige boxes of yesteryear. Many modern desktops are sleek and discreet. Traditional desktops usually offer more possibility for upgrading components down the line.

A Chromebook could be a good option if you're happy to leave Windows behind and want a very simple laptop for browsing the web and other straightforward tasks. Because of the way they work, using online apps, Chromebooks need more modest hardware specs than their Windows or Apple equivalent, so are often comparatively cheap.

Apple Macs and MacBooks, meanwhile, run their own operating system, macOS, which works well with any other Apple product you might own, such as an iPhone, an iPad, or an Apple Watch. Macs have often been viewed as a more expensive option, but even with Apple's recent price rises, the £699 MacBook Neo is still affordable for what you get.

Whatever your needs, our laptop reviews are designed to make it clear exactly what sort of tasks each model we test is good for. We rate every model we review for battery life and portability, too. And if you need more help choosing your next computer, our tech support team is on hand to match you up with the right PC. Find out more on our website – there's plenty of useful links in the show notes.

James Rowe: That brings to an end another podcast from Which? There's loads more for you to read about everything we discussed today – just head to the episode description for more useful everyday advice.

There, you'll also find an exclusive offer for podcast listeners like you to become a Which? member for 50% off the usual price, giving you access to our product reviews, our app, 1-to-1 personalised buying advice, and every issue of Which? magazine across the year. Plus, your membership helps us to make life simpler, fairer, and safer for everyone.

If you'd like to know when we release a new episode, then make sure you press subscribe wherever you're listening. That way, you can be one of the first to listen. And for any questions, comments, or anything in between, follow us on social media @WhichUK or email us podcasts@which.co.uk. Goodbye.