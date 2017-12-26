Best lawn mower brands
Reliable lawn mower brands
By Adelaide Gray
Article 8 of 8
We've surveyed thousands of lawn mower owners to uncover the most and least reliable brands. Find out which brands top our table.
Most and least reliable lawn mower brands
We've rated the different lawn mower brands for reliability, to guide you to those brands which should provide years of reliable service, and away from those prone to developing faults.
To do this we've surveyed Which? members who own lawn mowers, quizzing them about any problems they’ve encountered. We use this feedback to create reliability ratings for each lawn mower brand.
The table below reveals reliability ratings for seven lawn mower brands, including Bosch and Honda, based on the experiences of people who own them.
Once you’ve discovered which brands are most reliable, go straight to our lawn mower reviews to find the best model for you.
|Lawn mower brands rated for reliability
|Brand
|Reliability rating
|Reliability score
|78%
|73%
|70%
|61%
|60%
|59%
|44%
Table notes
How lawn mower brands compare
Overall, lawn mowers aren't the most reliable garden tools with an average reliability score of 66%. Some garden products score much higher - chainsaw brands have an average reliability rating of 74% for example.
But there’s still a big difference between the best and worst brands of lawn mowers, as while the top-scoring brand gets 78% for reliability, at the bottom of the table one brand scores just 44% for reliability.
75% The average reliability score for cordless battery lawn mower brands
Common lawn mower problems
When we surveyed Which? members about the problems they’d encountered with their lawn mower, these were reported the most often:
- Cutting height hard or impossible to adjust 22%
- Handle works loose 15%
- Motor failed/engine won't turn over 12%
Lawn mower reviews you can trust
As well as rating lawn mower brands for reliability, we independently test and review lawn mowers from the biggest brands and cheaper own-brands at the Which? test lab. Our rigorous field tests include an ease-of-use assessment – to find out how much effort you'll need to put in to mow your lawn – and a grass-box test – to find out whether the lawn mower fills the grass box up to the top or has you running to the compost heap before it's really full.
Which? is independent – we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don’t take advertising and we buy all of the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
