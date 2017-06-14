Introducing the Which? investment portfolio tool

When it comes to investing, defining your attitude to risk isn't easy, and only you can decide how cautious or adventurous you are with your money.

How to invest £10,000

Our portfolios are uniquely designed to show not only how much you could gain, but how much you could potentially lose, based on an investment of £10,000. They show you:

How much you could potentially lose in one year

What mix of assets you will need for each level of risk

How much you could earn over a number of periods (in today's money)

What might happen to your money if the stock markets take a dip

We have built eight portfolios, each with a different asset allocation and level of risk. Click through each to find out the mix of assets, and hover over an asset to find out more about each of them.

These portfolios don't constitute financial advice, but can act as a helpful starting point for a conversation with a financial adviser. Read our guide to financial advice explained to find out how to find one.