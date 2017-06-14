Here are some key points to consider when you come to assess your estate's inheritance tax (IHT) liability and how much your heirs may have to pay.

The main ways to avoid IHT are to spend your money while you're alive or give it away.

Work out how much IHT might be due on your estate and regularly review it so you know what you're up against.

Find out if the new rules apply to you - IHT may no longer be a problem.

If you set up special wills to deal with IHT go back to the firm that set them up to see if they are still relevant.

Make full use of any tax-free gifts you can make while you're alive.

Put life insurance policies under trust.

If there's going to be a big IHT bill, think about taking out an insurance policy under trust for your heirs to pay the bill.

Make a will if you don't have one - otherwise the people you want to inherit may not.

Never take steps that might leave you struggling for money while you're alive in order to save tax after you've died.