Inheritance tax: thresholds, rates and who pays
By Ian Robinson
Inheritance tax (IHT) is a tax on money or possessions you leave behind when you die. Find out how it works.
If you plan to pass on assets or money to your family, they could face a big tax bill when they receive it.
But certain amount can be passed on inheritance tax-free; this tax-free allowance is officially called the 'nil-rate band'.
Everyone in the 2017-18 tax year has a tax-free inheritance tax allowance of £325,000. The allowance has remained the same since 2010-11, and will stay frozen until at least 2019.
You can also give away a certain amount of your money during your lifetime, tax-free and without it counting towards your estate. Such gifts are covered later (see inheritance tax planning and tax-free gifts).
Inheritance tax thresholds and rates
If you are single and die during the tax year 2017-18 with an estate worth more than £325,000 (including money, property and investments, but after deducting debts and expenses such as funeral costs), 40% tax will become due on anything above £325,000.
For example, if you leave behind an estate worth £500,000 the tax bill will be £70,000 (40% on £175,000 – the difference between £500,000 and £325,000).
However, if you're married or in a civil partnership, you may be able to leave more than this before paying tax.
Inheritance tax rule changes
New rules that arrive in April 2017 mean you could pay less inheritance tax if you're leaving property to a family member.
The new transferable main residence allowance allows you to pass on an extra £100,000 in April 2017, rising to £175,000 by April 2020.
These rules are complicated, and the extra allowance is only available in specific circumstances, but it potentially allows people to pass on assets worth £500,000 (or £1,000,000 for couples) tax-free.
Inheritance tax rules for married couples and civil partners
Married couples and civil partners are allowed to pass their possessions and assets to each other tax-free and the surviving partner is allowed to use both tax-free allowances (providing one wasn’t used at the first death).
At the extreme, this effectively doubles the amount the surviving partner can leave behind tax-free without the need for special tax planning.
However, some people whose partner died before 21 March 1972 will be caught by a loophole which means they don't get a 'double allowance'.
Making a gift
As well as on your estate at death, inheritance tax may also be payable on gifts you make during your lifetime, especially if you die within seven years of making the gift.
Gifts fall into four basic categories:
- Always tax-free irrespective of when you make them – see inheritance tax planning and tax-free gifts
- Potentially tax-free (known as potentially exempt transfers or PETs) – see inheritance tax planning and tax-free gifts
- Taxable, but no tax due at the time the gift is made – see taxable gifts
- Taxable, and tax is paid at the time the gift is made – see taxable gifts.
Who pays the inheritance tax bill?
Inheritance tax that becomes due on money or possessions passed on when you die is usually paid from your estate. Basically, your estate is made up of everything you own, minus debts such as your mortgage and expenses such as funeral expenses.
However, if the tax is due on gifts you made during the last seven years before your death, the people who received the gifts must pay the tax due.
If they can't or will not pay, the amount due then comes out of your estate.
- Last updated: April 2017
- Updated by: Tom Wilson