Toys with apps

Now you can bring your smartphone or tablet to life with a collection of apps that will transform it into a toy for your kids - or for you!

We've rounded up the latest app toys out there.

GameChanger for iPad - £49.95

Once you've bought the GameChanger 'skin', which comes with different boards and playing pieces for each game, simply download the GameChanger app (free) and your iPad will become an interactive part of the board. The app includes four games: Animal Mania (pictured) The Magic School Bus, Kaboom and DuckDuck Goose.

Helo TC helicopter for smartphone or tablet - £44

Not only can you use a free app to make this mini helicopter fly around the room, you can also plan and save up to three flight paths and shoot missiles. What more could you want from a toy helicopter?

AppQuiz for smartphone or tablet - £25

Up to four players can battle it out in this quiz, which includes a variety of different question categories. The quiz-show buttons add excitement to your game - in fact, you might forget you're only in your living room.

Activity Case for iPhone and iPod touch - £13

Aimed at babies and toddlers, this toy will protect your phone against drool and teething, allowing them to play on Fisher Price's free apps.

Moshi Monster for iPhone or iPod touch- £23 for two

These little monsters, that originally inhabited a virtual world online, are now coming to 'life'. Using your iPhone or iPod touch and the free app, your child can bring their monster's face to life and play music.

AppWheel for smartphone - £8

Download the free AppWheel app (look for the AppWheel 2 version), place your smartphone into the wheel and away you go, racing your car to the finish line.

Sphero ball for smartphones or tablets - £100

Although this robotic ball looks unimpressive at first glance, a number of free apps bring it to life, turning is into a golf ball, using it to play with your pet, as a camera, creating a light show, or simply just driving it around. It's manoeuvrability, which is powered by maths used by NASA, is quite remarkable.

ZombieBurbz for iPad or Android tablet - £10

Use these small zombie figures, which come is packs of four, to battle against their human opponents on your tablet using the free ZombieBurbz app.

AppFishing for smartphone - £25

This app is perfect for those who love fishing, but don't want to get their feet wet. Place your smartphone into the fishing rod and use the free app to recreate that fishing experience - minus the fishy smell.

Kurio Android tablet - £150

Not strictly an app, but a versatile Android tablet itself, The Kurio comes preloaded with kid's games, books and videos and can be set up with up to eight profiles. Once you set your child's profile, they are restricted to what has been selected for them and can't access any other activities. You can also restrict when and for how long each profile can be used.

You can buy these toys from John Lewis, Amazon, Argos, Hamleys and Toys R Us, and the apps from iTunes and Google Play stores.