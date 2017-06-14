Your top 10 Nutribullet questions answered

Nutribullet blenders are some of the most popular models around, but is a Nutribullet right for you? We've answered the top 10 most-commonly asked Nutribullet questions to help you decide.

We've tested hundreds of blenders over the years, including all of the Nutribullet range, so we're well equipped to tackle your burning Nutribullet questions. Below you'll find answers to the most asked questions on Google based on data from 1 January 2016 to 1 January 2017 (source: Google Trends).

Whether you're wondering if a Nutribullet is the blender for you, or if you already have one and are not quite sure how to use it, our expert advice can help. You can also click on the links below to jump straight to a specific question: