Hiring a car abroad

Hiring a car abroad can give you the freedom to go where you want on your trip, but it can also bring problems and unnecessary expense.

There are many ways car rental companies can charge you for 'extras' that you may not want or need, and it's not always easy to understand what you're buying.

Which? regularly receives complaints from members about car hire, often in Spain, so before you jet off take a look at our checklist to make sure your rental goes smoothly. You can also check out which are the best rated car hire companies - and which ones fare badly.

Car rental checklist

Read the contract thoroughly before signing it and ask questions about anything you don't understand.

Check for any extra charges, particularly if you went through a broker rather than direct to the firm.

Check the insurance cover - you may be liable for more than you think, and even if you think you are fully covered you may find that windows, tyres and undercarriage are not included.

Allow time for the vehicle to be thoroughly checked when you collect and drop it off.

for the vehicle to be thoroughly checked when you collect and drop it off. Take photos of all damage - this can be time consuming but will be worth it if there are problems. If there is damage when you collect the car, make sure it is noted by the company, and take your own photos too. If you drop your car off out-of-hours take photos of its condition, as you may be held responsible for any damage that occurs.

Check for safety equipment and spare tyres. This too can take time but check that all the safety equipment required locally is present and that the spare tyre is not punctured or overly worn.

Cheap car hire – the pitfalls

Renting a car can seem cheap when you look at the website price, but that may not be the price you pay. Some initial prices will not include any fuel, and you will be asked to pay more to reduce your insurance liability to zero, or take out extra personal injury cover.

Before you know it, you've paid for all the extras (just to be on the safe side) and the price you now have to pay bears little relation to the one you thought you'd agreed on.

Fuel charges in particular can be confusing and can dramatically increase costs. The next section explains more but in general we recommend you avoid companies that ask you to pay for a full tank of fuel and return the car empty.

See our car hire tips to find out ways to save when hiring a car and our guide to car hire insurance on whether extra insurance, such as super collision damage waiver, is worth it.

Car hire fuel costs

It is vital to know how you will be charged for fuel when you hire a car. Different companies have different policies and it's worth finding out what to expect before you arrive at your destination. Options include:

Drive the hire car away full and return it full

This is the easiest and usually works out as the cheapest, but only if you return the car completely full. If the hire company feels there's room to add more petrol, you could be hit with a refuelling charge.

When you collect your car, ask where the nearest petrol station is so you know where to refuel at the end of your journey. Also make sure it will be open if you return the car late at night.

Buy a full tank from the car rental company and return it empty

This option is probably the most expensive, as you won't be refunded for any petrol you don't use. It's not easy to return a car with an empty fuel tank so you're bound to lose out.

Also, the petrol provided may be charged at a premium, which means you'll pay more than you would at a local petrol station.

Pay the car hire company for what you use

This might seem an attractive choice, but make sure you return the car with the same amount of fuel as when you collected it, or you may be charged a premium for the company to make up the difference.

