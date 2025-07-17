Cancel and rebook your car hire this summer to save as much as £160

Car hire prices have fallen by up to 38% in some key holiday destinations, so it may be worth cancelling and rebooking to save.

Based on thousands of bookings from Which? Recommended Provider Zest Car Rental, we found prices had dropped at eight of the 13 popular holiday-destination airports we looked at.

The most significant drops were in Orlando, USA; Nice, France; and Larnaca, Cyprus. Car hire renters could save £161, £131 and £86, respectively, on a week-long booking if they cancelled and rebooked in these locations.

Where to find cheap car hire this summer

Airport rental location Weekly summer rate booking in March 2025 Weekly summer rate booking in June-July 2025 Last-minute booking average saving Orlando, USA £424 £263 £161 Nice, France £554 £423 £131 Larnaca, Cyprus £298 £213 £85 Corfu £460 £382 £78 Palma, Mallorca £309 £253 £56 Alicante, Spain £258 £221 £37 Faro, Portugal £235 £207 £28 Show all rows

Pricing data from Zest Car Rental, based on thousands of bookings made in March 2025 and 16 June - 14 July 2025 for rentals during the six weeks of school summer holidays 2025.

Car rental prices are up in a handful of locations

While prices have dipped in more than 60% of locations checked, some have increased.

Don’t cancel and rebook in Rhodes, Greece, where prices are up by £145 a week, on average.

Similarly, Lanzarote rentals are up £135, and hiring in Funchal, Madeira has risen by £82.

How to rebook your car hire

Many brokers and operators allow you to cancel your booking without penalty up to 48 hours before the pick-up date. This means you can rebook the same car for the same dates, but at a lower rate.

Before you cancel, it’s crucial to check the prices with your provider (and elsewhere). While car hire rental rates have gone down on average, it’s important to be sure this is true for your particular booking on your dates.

Check availability, too. Some cars, particularly more economical models, can sell out. If the car you want is available and the price is cheaper, cancel and rebook.

Which car rental firms let you cancel and rebook?

Many major companies have different terms and conditions (T&Cs) depending on where you hire the car, so check your booking confirmation for details.

All our Which? Recommended Providers offer free cancellation:

Zest car rental (worldwide) – cancel for free up to 48 hours before the rental

(worldwide) – cancel for free up to 48 hours before the rental AutoReisen (Canary Islands) – cancel for free at any time

(Canary Islands) – cancel for free at any time Cicar (Canary Islands) – cancel for free at any time

Why have car hire prices come down?

The car rental market is oversaturated with companies, and they’re competing with each other on price.

While a reduction in car hire pricing seems like good news, with operational expenses climbing, some less reputable companies may look to recoup revenue through less transparent means. These could include mis-selling overpriced car hire excess insurance that you may not need, or charging for damage you didn’t cause.

What car hire scams should I watch out for?

In recent years, we’ve seen companies apply underhanded new charges, such as the late drop-off fee, the refuelling fee and charges for existing damage.

Booking with a recommended car hire company or a trusted broker is your best defence against car hire rip-offs. But you should still be aware of the scams you might face and how to avoid them.

For peace of mind, check our guide to avoiding car hire rip-offs before you book.

