How to buy the best espresso (ground coffee) machine

Traditional ground coffee machines give you the ultimate control over making your espresso. They can require a bit of patience and practice, but for some the ritual is part of the experience.

If you're looking for a manual coffee machine that lets you make coffee to the strength you prefer, a traditional coffee maker is a good choice. Most use a motor-driven pump to heat the exact amount of water needed for one espresso using a thermo block, then force it through the coffee at pressure, usually 15 bars. You're in charge of the rest, including prepping the machine, dosing the coffee and clearing up afterwards.

Some machines we've seen are so fussy and complicated they'd test the patience of the most experienced barista. Our guide explains how to pick the right espresso machine for you, so you can make the best coffee at home.

Just want to see our pick of the best espresso (ground coffee) machines? Use the filters on our coffee machine reviews to find the best for you.