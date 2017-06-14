How to buy the best Nespresso machine

Nespresso machines all use the same Nespresso coffee capsules, but that doesn't necessarily mean they all make coffee to the same standard.

And it's not just the quality of the coffee you need to think about. Some Nespresso models come with built-in milk frothers or milk frothing accessories to make cappuccinos, while others just brew a super-fast espresso to ensure you're not left hanging around for your caffeine fix.

Before you buy a Nespresso machine, read on to find out how to pick between the different models and get the right one for you.

You can also use our Nespresso coffee machine reviews to find the best model for you.