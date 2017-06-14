How to buy the best digital thermometer

The best digital thermometers are easy and quick to use, non-invasive and reliable. You can spend a few pounds or up to £60, so it's worth researching what type is right for your family.

What do I need to know about digital thermometers?

Being able to take your baby's temperature quickly and accurately is something that a lot of parents really value.

There are lots of methods of taking a child's temperature. Traditionally it was advised that small children should have their temperature taken with a thermometer placed under the armpit, as they may bite down on a thermometer placed in the mouth.

In the past, many of these types of thermometer were made using mercury, but these are no longer sold and shouldn't be used. Simple digital thermometers have replaced them. They are easy to use and inexpensive (from £5) but do require that you keep the thermometer in place under the arm for around 15-30 seconds, which can be tricky to achieve with a squirming toddler.

You can usually also use these types of thermometers for rectal measurements, but again this requires a child to stay still for some time.

The NHS doesn't advise using strip-type forehead thermometers for gaining an accurate reading as they show the temperature of the skin rather than the body.

Newer types of digital thermometer now exist that are placed in the ear or take no-contact readings. They've been designed to make the process of taking a temperature less invasive and quicker. These are the types of thermometers our first look reviews focus on.

