Best ebook stores for price

How to find free ebooks online

If you're looking for some new ebooks to add to your collection and don't want to spend any money, there are a couple of services to explore.

These are completely legal to access – most either the result of lapsed copyright or self-publication by modern authors – and the good news is that they’re incredibly easy to find and often available on the same ebook app you use to buy your content. Typically, classic novels are more likely to be free to download than modern bestsellers.

1) Amazon Kindle Store

The Kindle app for iOS and Android is home to millions of ebooks, and a good selection of titles on the online store are free. According to Amazon, more than 650,000 of its ebooks on the Kindle Store are on offer for £3.99 or less. You don't need a Kindle ebook reader to use the Kindle app. Free titles on Kindle include Pride and Prejudice, Treasure Island, Ulysses and David Copperfield.

For more on Kindle, take a look at our Kindle ebook reader reviews.

2) Project Gutenberg

The ‘first producer of free ebooks’, Project Gutenberg has more than 50,000 free ebooks in its catalogue. These are available in ePub, Kindle, HTML and simple text formats, so you can read them on any ebook reader or tablet. On the Gutenberg website there are author and title search facilities, to help users browse the large collection of novels, poetry, short stories, non-fiction and reference books. Titles available through Project Gutenberg are digitized and diligently proofread by thousands of volunteers.

3) Apple iBooks

For bookworms with an iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch, Apple's stock iBooks app is a great place to start. The free ebook app boasts more than 2.5m titles, and there are a number of features there designed to improve your reading experience on the move. If you tilt your device so it's in landscape mode, you can view multiple pages at once, and you can also adjust the appearance of text to make things easier to read. Apple's iCloud backs up your books automatically, and the iBooks experience is also available on Macs running OS X Yosemite or later.

4) Google Play Books

Google's own ebooks app, Google Play Books, offers support across multiple devices, handy if you start a book at home on your tablet and want to continue reading on your smartphone the next day. Some titles on Google Play Books support text-to-speech, and you also have the option to rent an ebook rather than purchase it for good. There are more than 4m books in total, and as an added bonus you can upload your own documents (in ePub or PDF format) to the app.

5) Your local library

You don't always have to head to an online store to find a free ebook. Many libraries offer ebook lending facilities, although the loan period varies from about 7-14 days, and will usually include both the latest books and a selection of classics. For more information contact your local library.

Looking for a new ebook reader? Our Amazon Kindle vs Kobo guide will help you make a decision.