Which? Best Buy ebook readers

An ebook reader should be easy to read from, whether you're using it on holiday in direct sunlight or in the dead of night when you don't want to turn on a light.

We test all the leading ebook readers such as the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite and Kobo Aura H2O, and the most popular ebook reader apps available on Android and iOS smartphones and tablets. We check how comfortable an ebook reader is to use and hold, see how smoothly pages turn and test every ebook reader in all kinds of light. No one compares ebook readers as thoroughly and comprehensively as we do.

We check how readable every ebook reader is in direct light to simulate reading while on holiday, and in the dark to see how well the built-in backlight illuminates the screen.

To see how easy it is to get ebooks onto an ebook reader, we download and transfer titles from various ebook retailer websites.

PDF format files sometimes cause problems for ebook readers. To test this, we load five different PDF-formatted ebooks to see how well the ebook reader is able to reformat them.

