Which? Best Buy fitness trackers

Looking to buy a fitness tracker? Nobody goes to the lengths we do to put fitness trackers through their paces. You can be sure that a Best Buy fitness tracker will be accurate, comfortable and a breeze to use.

Our tough tests have also uncovered fitness trackers that are inaccurate. For instance, some trackers will clock up steps even when you're just moving your arms. So while you may think you're hitting your step targets and improving your fitness, you're not. We've also found trackers that overstate how many calories you've burned, which could inadvertently lead to you overeating.

We've reviewed fitness trackers for every budget - our cheapest Best Buy device can be picked up for under £50.

Our reviews cover models from all the main brands, including Fitbit, Garmin, Jawbone and Misfit.

We focus on what's important - our testers assess every tracker for accuracy, comfort, ease of use and the features on offer.

Our experts cut through the jargon and hype of new technology to unearth the genuinely useful features of every fitness tracker. They’ll put sensors and apps to the test to make sure every feature works as advertised.

We've discovered fitness trackers that overstate your steps, calories and distance. Make sure you choose a tracker that's accurate - sign up for a £1 Which? trial to view all of our Best Buy fitness trackers. Already a Which? member? Then log in to unlock our Best Buys.