Which? Best Buy fitness trackers
Looking to buy a fitness tracker? Nobody goes to the lengths we do to put fitness trackers through their paces. You can be sure that a Best Buy fitness tracker will be accurate, comfortable and a breeze to use.
Our tough tests have also uncovered fitness trackers that are inaccurate. For instance, some trackers will clock up steps even when you're just moving your arms. So while you may think you're hitting your step targets and improving your fitness, you're not. We've also found trackers that overstate how many calories you've burned, which could inadvertently lead to you overeating.
- We've reviewed fitness trackers for every budget - our cheapest Best Buy device can be picked up for under £50.
- Our reviews cover models from all the main brands, including Fitbit, Garmin, Jawbone and Misfit.
- We focus on what's important - our testers assess every tracker for accuracy, comfort, ease of use and the features on offer.
- Our experts cut through the jargon and hype of new technology to unearth the genuinely useful features of every fitness tracker. They’ll put sensors and apps to the test to make sure every feature works as advertised.
How we uncover the best fitness trackers
We put fitness trackers from the biggest brands through a series of tough lab tests, and have found some great Best Buy models. But we've also found some that are inaccurate, and simply not up to the task. Our goal is to help you pick a fitness tracker that's accurate, as well as comfortable and a breeze to use.
33%
The amount one tracker over counted steps by during a routine scenario
- Accuracy: Our testers run, walk and undertake everyday tasks, while we measure how the device tracks steps, distance, calories and heart-rate. Test participants walk on a calibrated treadmill at 4.8km/h for 10 minutes and run at 9-10km/h for 10 minutes so we can check how well the tracker logs steps taken and distance. You can be sure your Best Buy won't miss a single step or heartbeat.
- Calorie counting: Our testers don a face mask linked to a gas analysis system to log calorie burn while walking and running as accurately as possible. We then compare this to the tracker count.
- Ease of use: Our testers spend weeks getting stuck into using the tracker and the accompanying app, so you can be sure they'll find any niggles when using it.
- Comfort: A tracker could be super-accurate, but if it rubs your skin, digs into your arm or is just plain heavy and ugly, you’re not going to wear it. We get a range of users to assess each device for comfort.
Fitness tracker reviews you can trust
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
