Our guide to B&Q kitchens reveals what its customers really think of its fitted kitchens, customer service and value for money.

We've surveyed thousands of kitchen company customers to reveal how B&Q kitchens compare with rival brands such as John Lewis, Wickes and Homebase.

You can also see how B&Q is rated for its customer service, quality of products and finish, and value for money in the table below, and read comments from B&Q kitchen owners underneath.

B&Q kitchen installation

We weren't able to rate B&Q's kitchen installation, as not enough people in our survey had their kitchen installed by B&Q - 25% of people who bought a B&Q kitchen fitted it themselves, while only 9% of people overall fitted their own kitchen.

B&Q kitchens

Click through our gallery to see a range of B&Q kitchens across different prices and styles, including modern and traditional kitchens.

B&Q kitchens gallery B&Q Chillingham kitchen

B&Q Farleigh kitchen

B&Q Raffello High Gloss Aubergine Slab kitchen

B&Q Walnut Shaker kitchen

B&Q Santini Gloss Grey Slab kitchen Previous

B&Q has 13 kitchens in its range, including modern, country and colourful designs. Each kitchen comes in a selection of colour options, some up to six. They are all branded as either Cooke & Lewis, (its more expensive kitchens), or IT, which B&Q describes as 'stylish, affordable and inviting kitchens'.

But how did B&Q kitchens score in our customer survey? Find out by logging in.

Planning/design service: Free design service in store or at home using B&Q Spaces design software. This can then be accessed and edited online, but you cannot use the tool until you have had an initial consultation.

Installation: Optional fitting service where the entire process is managed and carried out by B&Q fitters, at an extra cost.

Kitchen appliances, flooring and tiles: Large kitchen appliances from a range of brands, kitchen flooring and wall tiles, all fitted at extra cost - visit our home appliances page to find the best appliances for you.

