Best Nespresso compatible capsules for 2017

Nespresso compatible capsules - best of the rest

Model Score Price per capsule Verdict

79% 30p With its warming coffee aroma and sweet full-bodied flavour, our panel thought this coffee took milk well and left a smooth coffee aftertaste with very little bitterness.

78% 31p This coffee capsule had a pleasing aroma, thick crema and rich mouth feel which pleased most of our panel. But its wine-like flavours flatten when you add milk - so its better served black.

77% 30p This medium-bodied coffee looked good, smelt good, and had a slight 'caramel' sweetness. The aftertaste was clean and bright, but could be too powerful for some.

76% 31p This pod's fresh aroma, attractive golden crema, chocolate tones and silky mouthfeel impressed the majority of our panel. Adding milk strengthened the sweetness.

76% 30p On the whole our experts preferred this coffee when taken with milk, and the majority enjoyed its balanced flavours. One found it rather flat, but another said it had 'good bite'.

74% 30p Our experts described this coffee as 'medium strength' and found it less intense than others. Some of the flavours were lost when milk was added so this is one pod that's better served black.

74% 30p Pleasant 'honey and spice' tones were the first thing to hit our testers taste buds, followed by a hint of bitterness as the flavours developed. One expert felt it was bright and full flavoured, but overall it didn't impress as much as others we tested.

72% 25p Our panel found this coffee watery and lacking any intense coffee hit, so it may not be the best one to wake you up in the morning. It's appearance and crema were good, however.

71% 28p This one split our panel, with some loving its 'intense kick' and others describing it as 'harsh' with a 'tobacco-like' aroma. They all approved of its long-lasting golden crema.

66% 25p Not exactly a hit with our experts, they described the flavour as 'heavy and plain' and most found it lacked sweetness - although adding milk helped in this respect.

64% 30p This coffee started off with a thin crema and finished with a burnt aftertaste that didn't impress our panel. Its light nutty flavour wasn't enough to excite their taste buds.