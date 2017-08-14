How to Buy the Best Used car

Top 10 used car buying tips

1. What do you need?

Before you start your search, it’s worth pinning down your exact requirements, whether it’s a large boot or four-wheel-drive. We recommend you write a list that prioritises what you want and need a car to do – and that should include an idea of how much you’re willing (and able) to pay.

Every Which? review of cars old enough to have reached the second-hand market include a second-hand starting price to give you an idea of what you can afford. You may also want to check a used car classifieds website such as Auto Trader (the largest) to look for cars in your price range – for more information, check out our where to buy a car guide.

2. Consider running costs

Buying used means you can normally avoid the steepest loss in a car’s value through depreciation, which happens in the first few years.

However, as a car gets older and the warranty elapses (they typically last three to five years, although some seven-year warranties are available), maintenance often becomes more intensive and expensive, so is worth factoring in. Sports cars and luxury cars can be among the most expensive to maintain, due to their large, high-performance engines and extensive gadget count.

Remember to budget for car tax, insurance, servicing and fuel, too. Our online cost calculator will help you decide whether a petrol or diesel car will suit you best.

3. Keep an open mind

Considering an unfashionable brand or model, or an unpopular engine type, could help you buy a bargain. Petrol cars have become less popular in recent years, partly because diesel cars can offer better fuel economy in some conditions. However, if your annual mileage isn't huge, or you spend most of your time driving around town, where a diesel's fuel consumption advantage isn't so great, you may save money by choosing a petrol car.

Furthermore, we’re now starting to see demand for diesel cars dropping off slightly due to pollution concerns (read our emissions explained guide to learn more).

4. Get a valuation

Online car-valuation tools give you a bespoke valuation for the car you’re considering, putting you in a stronger position as a buyer. Most work by letting you enter a registration number and approximate mileage, but you can also often search by make, model and year.

Glass's, CAP and Auto Trader are the three main online valuation providers, but there are many others – note that while most valuation tools are free to use, you'll normally have to provide some details to use them, such as signing up for an account or providing an email address.

5. Dealer or private seller?

An ‘approved used’ car from a manufacturer's franchised dealer is usually the most expensive used option, but the car should have been checked thoroughly, and it will come with a warranty.

Independent dealers generally offer lower prices and more choice, as they’re not tied to a particular brand. However, any warranty offered may be limited and quality of the cars is more variable. Be wary of buying a warranty provided by a third-party (as typically sold by independent dealers) – we've found they can offer poor value.

Buying from a private seller is usually cheapest, although most cars are ‘sold as seen’, so you will have very little legal comeback if things go wrong. You may also have to arrange your own insurance cover to legally test drive a car offered by a private seller.

Finally, a car auction could be cheaper still. Auctions are fast-paced, though, so make sure you set a budget and stick to it. Attend a sale first to learn the ropes before you decide to bid. You’re likely to be bidding against experienced dealers, so be wary of getting carried away and make sure you inspect any cars you’re interested in before committing.