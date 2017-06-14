How to buy the best printer

Know what you want? Go straight to our Best Buy printers for a great printer with the features you need.

What type of printer do you need?

Do you need prints fast, or is quality more important? What sort of documents will you print the most? Will you print from one computer, or lots of devices? And how much do printing costs matter to you?

Clarifying your needs will help you narrow down your selection. Our chooser tool can help you decide which type of printer will suit you best.

Printers can generally be split into two main categories, based on the technology they use: inkjet or laser.

They're also referred to in terms of their features - like wireless printers - or the tasks their best suited to - like home office printers. Below you can find out the characteristics of the different types of printers to decide which will suit you best.