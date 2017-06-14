Which? Best Buy printers
Which? Best Buy printers turn out fast, high quality prints, and won't cost you a small fortune in ink.
A printer should produce fantastic prints without costing you a huge amount in ink. A Which? Best Buy printer will do exactly that, and be easy to set up and use, too.
Which? tests more than 60 printers every year, churning out thousands of photo, text and graphics prints to show you the fastest, cheapest and most high quality printers to buy.
- Every year Which? splashes out around £9,000 on ink cartridges - all so that you can spend less printing at home.
- Our expert panel compares hundreds of prints, copies and scans to find the printers that'll do justice to your documents and photos.
- Testing also reveals the speedy printers that won't keep you waiting - essential when you need that 40-page report in a hurry.
How we uncover the best printers
A cheap printer may not be cheap to run. It's critical to take ink costs into account before you buy.
Only Which? runs an ‘occasional printing’ test - based on printing a few pages at a time as you might at home - for a realistic view of printing costs. Buy a wasteful printer and you'll get stung, even if you don't print often.
- Printing cost: We print pages continuously and on an 'occasional' basis (only a few pages per week) using up four sets of ink in the process. By combining the results with typical cartridge prices from our price check of more than 10 retailers, we can tell you which printers produce the cheapest prints, accounting for any ink the printer wastes on cleaning.
- Print quality: Our panel of experts rate the quality, sharpness and colour accuracy of photos, charts and graphs, complex graphics containing images and text and letters printed on every printer.
- Text print speed: We time how many text pages a printer churns out in 60 seconds, as well as how long the first takes page to print. The quickest printers warm up in 15 seconds. The slowest leave you waiting a minute and a half for your first page.
- Photo print speed: A quick, top-quality A4 photo print can be ready in around a minute-and-a-half, a slow one takes more than 5 minutes to come through.
- Ease of use: We rate how easy it is to set up the printer, swap paper in and out and use the scan and copy functions. We also look for little annoyances like printers that refuse to print in black if one of the colour cartridges has run out.
Printer reviews you can trust
We test models from the biggest printer brands on the market in the Which? test lab - including HP, Canon, Epson, Samsung, Brother and Dell. Sometimes even the most trustworthy brand releases a printer that produces sub-standard prints and costs a fortune in ink. We highlight the best printers on the market and guide you to your ideal home, or home office printer.
Which? works for you, the consumer. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results.
