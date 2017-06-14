Which? Best Buy printers

A printer should produce fantastic prints without costing you a huge amount in ink. A Which? Best Buy printer will do exactly that, and be easy to set up and use, too.

Which? tests more than 60 printers every year, churning out thousands of photo, text and graphics prints to show you the fastest, cheapest and most high quality printers to buy.

Every year Which? splashes out around £9,000 on ink cartridges - all so that you can spend less printing at home.

Our expert panel compares hundreds of prints, copies and scans to find the printers that'll do justice to your documents and photos.

Testing also reveals the speedy printers that won't keep you waiting - essential when you need that 40-page report in a hurry.

Your old printer going through ink like its water?Log in now to find your new Best Buy printer. Or, if you're not yet a member, sign up for a £1 Which? trial to get access.