Sewing machine brands compared

Which is the best sewing machine brand? Our exclusive survey reveals what owners think of brands such as Brother, Janome and Singer.

We've surveyed more than 2,000 sewing machine owners to get the inside track on which brands are rated best and worst by machinists, and to bring you customer score ratings for big-name sewing machine brands.

Our results show that not all sewing machines are created equal - there's a whopping 30% difference between the best and worst brands when it comes to their overall Which? customer satisfaction score.

Sewing machine brands rated

The table below reveals Which? customer scores for each of the sewing machine brands rated in our survey, and shows which sewing machine brands customers are most likely to have experienced problems with.

You can also see star ratings for factors such as ease of use and value for money, so you can see each brand's pros and cons and compare their strengths and weaknesses.

Best and worst sewing machine brands - overview Brand Which? customer score Build quality Portability Durability Ease of use Value for money Average spend Which? members say 93% £713 The Rolls Royce of machines. 85% £348 I love my sewing machine and couldn't manage without the automatic needle threader. 81% n/a I would rather give up my freezer than my sewing machine. 80% n/a Excellent machine. Built like a tank and very reliable. 79% £299 It has proved the most reliable and efficient time after time. 78% n/a Amazing value. 76% n/a An excellent machine that has not let me down. 75% £188 I would not choose any other make. 63% n/a It's plain and simple which is perfect for my use. Table notes: Ratings are based on answers from respondents about their current sewing machines, bought in the last 10 years. Which? customer score is based on respondents' overall satisfaction with the brand and likelihood to recommend. Average spend applies to those who have owned their machine for five years or less. N/a means we did not collect enough data to be able to give a result.



Sample sizes: Bernina (81), Brother (133), Elna (38), Husqvarna (51), Janome (308), John Lewis (36), Pfaff (35), Singer (81), Toyota (44)

Choosing and using a sewing machine

Whether you're a beginner or a pro, it's important to find a sewing machine with the features you need - whether you're embarking on an embroidery or patchwork project or just want to make a simple cushion cover.

Our sewing machine buying guide explains the different types of sewing machine available. It will also help you find the best machine for your needs and projects.

Once you've picked a reliable sewing machine that's built to last, you'll want to make sure you get the most out of it. Have a look at our beginner's guide to using a sewing machine for our step-by-step tips.

Does Which? test sewing machines?

At Which? we no longer test sewing machines. For your reference, we've listed the top five highest-scoring sewing machines from previous tests, which ended in 2009.

Most of these models are no longer available, but the information may help give you an idea of the brands and features that are worth looking out for.

