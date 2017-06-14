Reliable toaster brands

How toaster brands compare

Toasters tend to be long-lasting - they have a respectable average reliability score of 84% - so most brands have good reliability scores. But if you don't want to be shopping for a new toaster every few years, avoid the brands that feature towards the bottom of the table.

Reliability scores are based on the proportion of toasters with problems per brand, and faults are weighted so more serious problems account for more of the score.

94%The reliability score for the most reliable toaster brand

A brand needs at least 30 responses to get an individual score, but all responses contribute to the overall category scores. So that newer or older models do not influence the score unfairly, we adjust scores to account for product age.

Brands including Argos, Asda, Bosch, Breville, De'Longhi, Dualit, John Lewis, Kenwood, Krups, Magimix, Morphy Richards, Philips, Russell Hobbs, Sainsbury's, Tefal and Tesco are ranked in the table above.