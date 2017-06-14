Reliable toaster brands
By Matt Clear
Discover the most and least reliable toaster brands as voted for by thousands of toaster owners.
|Most and least reliable toaster brands
|Brand
|Reliability star rating
|Reliability customer score
|94%
|91%
|90%
|89%
|87%
|87%
|86%
|85%
|85%
|85%
|84%
|83%
|82%
|78%
|72%
|71%
Table notes
Sample sizes: Argos (38), Asda (40), Bosch (94), Breville (233), De'Longhi (141), Dualit (167), John Lewis (38), Kenwood (142), Krups (35), Magimix (34), Morphy Richards (255), Philips (45), Russell Hobbs (350), Sainsbury's (60), Tefal (60), Tesco (72).
KeyMember Content
How toaster brands compare
Toasters tend to be long-lasting - they have a respectable average reliability score of 84% - so most brands have good reliability scores. But if you don't want to be shopping for a new toaster every few years, avoid the brands that feature towards the bottom of the table.
Reliability scores are based on the proportion of toasters with problems per brand, and faults are weighted so more serious problems account for more of the score.
94%The reliability score for the most reliable toaster brand
A brand needs at least 30 responses to get an individual score, but all responses contribute to the overall category scores. So that newer or older models do not influence the score unfairly, we adjust scores to account for product age.
Brands including Argos, Asda, Bosch, Breville, De'Longhi, Dualit, John Lewis, Kenwood, Krups, Magimix, Morphy Richards, Philips, Russell Hobbs, Sainsbury's, Tefal and Tesco are ranked in the table above.
Common toaster problems
Inconsistent toasting performance topped the list of toaster problems reported by our members as part of our toaster reliability survey. The top three most common problems are listed below, along with the percentage of owners who'd experienced this with the toaster that they currently own:
- Inconsistent performance 27%
- Elements stopped working 12%
- Carriage lever stopped working 7%
Toaster reviews you can trust
That stylish red toaster you've got your eye on might look great in your kitchen, but how can you know if it will make perfect toast, time after time?
Our reliability survey shows that the most common complaint owners have about their toasters is inconsistent toasting performance.
Our independent tests assess how evenly and consistently each toaster toasts bread, as well as whether it can fit popular snacks such as crumpets, rustic bread slices and bagels. We also test how quick the toaster is, and how easy it is to use, placing the most importance in the overall score on the things you've told us matter to you.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.