Tumble dryer tips and maintenance

Cleaning and maintaining your tumble dryer

Cleaning the sensor - if your tumble dryer uses a sensor, you’ll need to wipe the drum every few months with white vinegar or stainless-steel cleaner to keep the sensor working well.

Cleaning the lint filters - to keep your tumble dryer running at peak efficiency, you should clean the lint filter every time you use the dryer.

Cleaning the heat exchanger (condenser dryers only) - regularly remove and clean the heat exchanger (which turns the steam back into water) by running it under a tap. This will help to wash away any built-up dirt and hair.

Emptying the water reservoir (condenser dryers only) - you should do this after each load to ensure you can run a drying cycle with a full load without having to stop halfway through to empty the tank.

