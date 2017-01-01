From navigating the busy streets of Manchester to trying to get a good night’s sleep, pregnancy can sometimes feel like a challenge. Plan ahead with our list of birth centres and labour wards in the North West.

We’ve gathered everything you need to know about the services provided at maternity units across the UK to make deciding where to give birth easier. All labour wards and birth centres have different facilities and equipment available so it’s good to check out the local options before you make your mind up. All you need to do is visit the links below to find out more about each unit, including key birth statistics and information on equipment and facilities available.

Barrow-in-Furness

The Labour Ward, Furness General Hospital

Blackburn

Blackpool

Bolton

Burnley

Carlisle

The Labour Ward, Cumberland Infirmary

Penrith Birthing Centre, Penrith Community Hospital

Chester

Midwifery Birthing Suite, Countess of Chester Hospital

The Central Labour Suite, Countess of Chester Hospital

Crewe

Kendal

Helme Chase Midwife Led Unit, Westmorland General Hospital

Lancaster

The Central Delivery Suite, Royal Lancaster Infirmary

Liverpool

Macclesfield

Macclesfield Birth Centre (labour ward), Macclesfield District General Hospital

Manchester

Oldham

The Labour Ward, The Royal Oldham Hospital

The Midwife Led Birth Centre, The Royal Oldham Hospital

Ormskirk

The Delivery Suite, Ormskirk and District General Hospital

Preston

Stockport

Warrington

Whitehaven

The Labour Ward, West Cumberland Hospital

Wigan

The Delivery Suite, Royal Albert Edward Infirmary

Can’t spot your maternity unit?

We cover every labour ward and birth centre in the UK, so if you haven’t seen your local unit here it may fall into another nearby region. Use our search, or browse the pages below to find what you’re looking for.

Find the right place for you to give birth

If you’re expecting a baby and haven’t yet decided where you’re going to plan to give birth, our Birth Choice tool can help. Our unique tool will suggest whether birth at home, in a birth centre or in a labour ward is the best fit for you based on your personal preferences and government guidelines on place of birth.

