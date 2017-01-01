Hospitals and birth centres

North West

From navigating the busy streets of Manchester to trying to get a good night’s sleep, pregnancy can sometimes feel like a challenge. Plan ahead with our list of birth centres and labour wards in the North West.

Share this
email

We’ve gathered everything you need to know about the services provided at maternity units across the UK to make deciding where to give birth easier. All labour wards and birth centres have different facilities and equipment available so it’s good to check out the local options before you make your mind up. All you need to do is visit the links below to find out more about each unit, including key birth statistics and information on equipment and facilities available.

Maternity-units-and-birth-centres-in-the-Northwest

Barrow-in-Furness

Blackburn

Blackpool

Bolton

Burnley

Carlisle

Chester

Crewe

Kendal

Lancaster

Liverpool

Macclesfield

Manchester

Oldham

Ormskirk

Preston

Stockport

Warrington

Whitehaven

Wigan

Can’t spot your maternity unit?

We cover every labour ward and birth centre in the UK, so if you haven’t seen your local unit here it may fall into another nearby region. Use our search, or browse the pages below to find what you’re looking for.

Find the right place for you to give birth

If you’re expecting a baby and haven’t yet decided where you’re going to plan to give birth, our Birth Choice tool can help. Our unique tool will suggest whether birth at home, in a birth centre or in a labour ward is the best fit for you based on your personal preferences and government guidelines on place of birth.

More from Which? Birth Choice

Share this
email
Advice for every step of your pregnancy

We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.

Sign me up
Which? works for you © Which? 2017