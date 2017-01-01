From navigating the busy streets of Manchester to trying to get a good night’s sleep, pregnancy can sometimes feel like a challenge. Plan ahead with our list of birth centres and labour wards in the North West.
We’ve gathered everything you need to know about the services provided at maternity units across the UK to make deciding where to give birth easier. All labour wards and birth centres have different facilities and equipment available so it’s good to check out the local options before you make your mind up. All you need to do is visit the links below to find out more about each unit, including key birth statistics and information on equipment and facilities available.
Barrow-in-Furness
- The Labour Ward, Furness General Hospital
Blackburn
Blackpool
- Fylde Coast Birth Centre, Victoria Hospital
- The Delivery Suite, Victoria Hospital
Bolton
- The Central Delivery Suite, Royal Bolton Hospital
- The Midwife Led Birth Suite, Royal Bolton Hospital
Burnley
- Burnley Birth Centre, Burnley General Hospital
- The Central Birth Suite, Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre, Burnley General Hospital
- Rossendale Birth Centre
Carlisle
- The Labour Ward, Cumberland Infirmary
- Penrith Birthing Centre, Penrith Community Hospital
Chester
- Midwifery Birthing Suite, Countess of Chester Hospital
- The Central Labour Suite, Countess of Chester Hospital
Crewe
- The Delivery Suite, Leighton Hospital
- The Midwife Led Unit, Leighton Hospital
Kendal
- Helme Chase Midwife Led Unit, Westmorland General Hospital
Lancaster
- The Central Delivery Suite, Royal Lancaster Infirmary
Liverpool
- The Delivery Suite, Liverpool Women’s Hospital
- The Midwife Led Unit, Liverpool Women’s Hospital
- The Delivery Suite, Wirral Women and Children’s Hospital
- The Eden Suite, Wirral Women and Children’s Hospital
Macclesfield
- Macclesfield Birth Centre (labour ward), Macclesfield District General Hospital
Manchester
- Bluebell Birth Centre, North Manchester General Hospital
- The Labour Ward, North Manchester General Hospital
- St Mary’s Birth Centre, Salford Royal Hospital
- The Delivery Unit, St Mary’s Hospital
- The Midwifery Led Unit, St Mary’s Hospital
- The Delivery Suite, Tameside General Hospital, Ashton-under-Lyne
- The Midwifery Led Unit, Tameside General Hospital, Ashton-under-Lyne
Oldham
- The Labour Ward, The Royal Oldham Hospital
- The Midwife Led Birth Centre, The Royal Oldham Hospital
Ormskirk
- The Delivery Suite, Ormskirk and District General Hospital
Preston
- Chorley Birth Centre, Chorley and South Ribble Hospital
- Preston Birth Centre, Royal Preston Hospital
- Sharoe Green Unit, Royal Preston Hospital
Stockport
- Stockport Birth Centre, Stepping Hill Hospital
- The Delivery Suite, Stepping Hill Hospital
- The Birth Centre, Wythenshawe Hospital
- The Delivery Suite, Wythenshawe Hospital
Warrington
- Midwife Led Unit, Warrington Hospital
- The Delivery Suite, Warrington Hospital
- The Delivery Suite, Whiston Hospital
Whitehaven
- The Labour Ward, West Cumberland Hospital
Wigan
- The Delivery Suite, Royal Albert Edward Infirmary
Can’t spot your maternity unit?
We cover every labour ward and birth centre in the UK, so if you haven’t seen your local unit here it may fall into another nearby region. Use our search, or browse the pages below to find what you’re looking for.
Find the right place for you to give birth
If you’re expecting a baby and haven’t yet decided where you’re going to plan to give birth, our Birth Choice tool can help. Our unique tool will suggest whether birth at home, in a birth centre or in a labour ward is the best fit for you based on your personal preferences and government guidelines on place of birth.
