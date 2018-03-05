Energy firms to be banned from back-billing

Your energy company will no longer be able to back-bill you for gas and electricity you used more than a year ago, under new rules from the energy regulator.

Coming into force in May, Ofgem’s rules will stop customers receiving ‘shock bills’ when they haven’t been correctly billed for energy used more than 12 months ago. It says these bills are typically as much as £1,160, putting some customers into financial difficulty.

Many energy firms are already signed up to a voluntary agreement that they won’t bill customers for energy used longer than 12 months ago. But not all suppliers are signed up to this and some don’t abide by the rules.

If you’re struggling to pay for gas and electricity, talk to your energy supplier, and compare gas and electricity prices to find a cheaper deal.

What are energy back-bills?

Also called catch-up bills, there are two reasons why you might receive a back-bill.

Your energy company has had a problem with its billing system. Your energy company has been estimating your energy usage and received a meter reading showing you’ve used more gas and electricity than it expected.

In either of these cases, until the ban is in place, suppliers can then send you a catch-up bill for the difference.

However, there’s already a voluntary agreement to help protect energy customers from back-bills older than 12 months. Under this, many energy firms have already pledged not to bill their customers where it’s the fault of the company.

But Ofgem says not all suppliers are signed up, and those which are signed up don’t always follow the agreement.

Why you might still receive a back-bill

From May 2018, energy firms can no longer demand customers pay for gas and electricity they’ve used more than 12 months before when an incorrect bill is not the customer’s fault. This should mean you don’t get an unexpected bill for energy used a long time ago.

But you can still be issued with a bill for energy used more than a year ago if you prevent your supplier from taking or receiving accurate meter readings. For example if you physically block access to a meter, tamper with your meter, or have stolen energy.

You will also still have to pay a back-bill if your energy supplier has billed you correctly.

Forgetting to submit meter readings doesn’t count as preventing your supplier from getting accurate meter readings, Ofgem confirmed. But sending regular meter readings to your energy firm will help it bill you only for the energy you’ve used.

Smart meters submit readings automatically to your energy supplier, so should help make sure you’re billed accurately. But the roll-out, due to be completed by 2020, has had many delays. Take a look at our guide to the smart meter roll-out to discover more.

Which? says

Alex Neill, Which? managing director of home products and services, said: ‘Receiving a back-dated energy bill of hundreds or even thousands of pounds is a real blow for consumers, particularly those who are already struggling with their bills.

‘This ban won’t come into effect until May, so anyone worried about sky-high bills should look to switch supplier now.’