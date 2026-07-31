5 compact garden tools perfect for storing in smaller sheds

Short on space? We test hundreds of garden tools and we can tell you which ones are easy to store and whether they have any bulky accessories.

After all, there's no point spending money on garden machinery if you can't fit it in your shed.

Whether you're after a pressure washer for cleaning, a lawn mower for keeping your grass tidy or a leaf blower or a garden shredder for composting and clearing, these are the space-saving tools that take up the least room.

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Pressure washer: Karcher K4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus

Available from Karcher (£260)

8-metre pressure hose length

Dimensions: 91 x 35 x 32cm (HxWxD)

Weight: 13.4kg

We like: Not too heavy

We don't like: Small foam bottle

This full-sized corded pressure washer weighs 13.4kg, which is less than half the weight of the heaviest model we tested, so it's light enough to move around.

It's compactly built, and all the accessories can be stored on the machine so you won't require additional storage.

But how well can it clean? Find out in our Karcher K4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus review.

Pressure washer: Bosch EasyAquatak 120

5-metre pressure washer hose

Dimensions: 39 x 20 x 37.5CM (HxWxD)

Weight: 5kg

We like: Very light

We don't like: No variable nozzle

If you only have a small surface area to clean and are extremely short on storage space, this handheld corded pressure washer could appeal.

It has a fairly short hose, but it will fit even in the smallest of sheds, and it's perfect for reaching areas that are harder to get to, such as car tyres.

Read our Bosch EasyAquatak 120 review to see whether it's one of the best compact pressure washers we've tested.

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Leaf blower: Makita DUB184Z

Power type: Cordless

Dimensions: 82.5 × 16 × 28.5 cm (HxWxD)

Weight in blow mode: 3.14kg

We like: Variable speed control

We don't like: Not the quietest

The Makita DUB18AZ cordless leaf blower uses two 18V batteries, and it has a strap to help you carry its 3.14kg weight.

It has variable speed and cruise control, and most importantly for anyone limited on space, this leaf blower is compact, so it's easy to store.

To find out how it compares to other leaf blowers on test, read the Makita DUB184Z review or head over to our best leaf blowers guide.

Lawn mower: LawnmasterMX 24V 32cm

Power type: Cordless

Dimensions: 62 x 35 x 79cm (HxWxD)

Weight: 8.5kg

We like: Dead man’s handles on both sides

We don't like: Uncomfortable handle

This is a compact cordless lawn mower designed for small gardens, but it comes with some very attractive features for a mower of this size and price.

It’s fitted with a rear roller to create stripes on your lawn, a cutting width of 32cm, and the cutting height can be adjusted using a simple lever. There are five settings from 25 to 65mm.

Will it make short work of the grass? Read our review of the LawnmasterMX 24V 32cm lawn mower, or read our guide on how to buy the best lawn mower to help you find the perfect model for your garden.

Garden shredder: Einhell GC-KS 2540

Dimensions: 109 x 43 x 43 (HxWxD)

Weight: 10.7kg

Type: Corded impact shredder

We like: Easy to transport

We don't like: Small inlet

Garden shredders aren't exactly known for being compact, so you'll always need a decent amount of storage space. That said, this model is about as space-saving as they come.

It can cut branches up to 40mm, has a 3-metre long power cord and comes with plenty of useful features, such as a collection box, tamper and a reverse setting to help with the blockages.

How well does it shred different types of garden waste? Read our Einhell GC-KS 2540 review to find out.