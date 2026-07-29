5 surprising uses for washing-up liquid

We all have a bottle of washing-up liquid sitting in pride of place next to our kitchen sink to help keep our dishes gleaming, but did you know that its use extends far beyond cleaning crockery and cutlery?

Its ability to cut through grease and grime means washing-up liquid can serve as a multi-functional home cleaning product that could help you to condense your cleaning cupboard.

Plus, it’s usually a lot less expensive than multiple specific cleaning products.

Keep reading to see some surprising ways you can use washing-up liquid around your home.

We’ve tested supermarket own-brand washing-up liquid and leading household names. Jump to the best washing-up liquids to see our results

1. Fix a creaky door

Possibly topping the list as the most surprising use for washing-up liquid is using it as a remedy for squeaky doors.

While traditional methods for door hinges can be costly and, in some cases, messy, just a spot or two of the soapy stuff on a squeaky hinge should fix the problem.

Simply apply it before opening and closing the door a few times to lubricate the joint, and the noise should stop.

2. Wash your windows

While lots of adverts would have you believe the only route to sparkling windows is expensive cleaning sprays and specialist equipment, washing-up liquid can be an effective substitute.

So, if you’re tired of streaky windows and pungent vinegar-based solutions, just combine a small amount of washing-up liquid with some warm water and use a soft sponge to give your windows a good scrub.

Then, clear off the excess using a window squeegee and buff with a microfibre cloth once dry for a truly streak-free finish. Or use a window vac.

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3. Use it to remove stains

With a stain remover for every substance, keeping things clean can quickly become costly.

So whether it’s clothes, carpets or upholstery, washing-up liquid is a strong contender for a good stain remover.

To renew your fabrics and make them smell good, apply washing-up liquid and water to the affected area, then launder or wipe clean, depending on the surface.

For truly stubborn stains, we’ve tested a wide range of commercial stain removers as well as home remedies, so you don’t need to worry about wasting money or time on a cleaning washout.

If your carpets are in dire need of some TLC, find out what effectively removes marks and stains in the best carpet stain remover

4. Refresh your garden furniture

Summer is well and truly here. If you’re worried about using your grubby garden furniture at your next barbecue, washing-up liquid may be the answer.

A wipe down with a sponge and soapy water mixture will revive deckchairs, tables and benches to make your al-fresco dining space much more inviting.

But, if your garden furniture really is too far gone and you’re in search of an upgrade, see our advice on how to buy the best garden furniture.

5. Clean your bathroom

A good washing-up liquid lathers exceptionally well and lasts. That foaminess is great for fighting bathroom grime. Plus, standard washing-up liquids have antibacterial properties to leave your bathroom both squeaky clean and germ-free.

Simply mix washing-up liquid and warm water and get started on scrubbing away at your toilet, shower or sink as normal.

Don’t forget, Which? members and free account owners can discover the washing-up liquids that most impressed us during our rigorous testing process.

How we test washing-up liquids

Since brands regularly reformulate their products, we test them annually at Which?.

Throughout our testing process, we ask several questions:

How well does it remove fat?

We pour 1.2kg of animal fat onto 742 plates. We then count the number of plates each liquid cleans before the fat begins to be redeposited. These tests are carried out at both 45°C and 30°C to see whether the liquid works as well at a lower temperature.

How long does the foam last?

759 plates are smeared with different foods, including beef tallow, margarine, lard and flour. We then count the number of plates each liquid cleans before the foam disappears.

How well does it tackle tough, baked-on grease?

Baked-on fat is some of the most difficult foodstuff to wash off by hand. This test simulates cleaning leftover fat from metal cookware after grilling meat and roasting potatoes.

How sustainable are the washing-up liquids we test?

We contact the manufacturer of each product to find out its chemical composition. If it contains substances that have long-term adverse effects on the environment, are known to be toxic to aquatic life, or non-biodegradable substances, they receive a low sustainability score. If the manufacturers do not share this information with us, they won’t receive a star rating for sustainability.